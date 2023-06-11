OKLAHOMA CITY — Every time Jordy Bahl faces a high-pressure situation, she knows what to do.

First, she tells herself ‘70 percent’ as a reminder not to get speed up and become too caught up in the moment. But mainly, she knows to listen to the encouragement from shortstop Grace Lyons and third baseman Alyssa Brito.

“They're saying, ‘Eyes up, eyes up.’ Give it over to God in that situation,” Bahl said during Thursday’s press conference. “Just trust that the end is already written. Just firmly believing in those things, setting my eyes on that just allows me to be free. It just lifts it and you just play your game.”

It was those two things that got Bahl through the biggest pitch of her collegiate career.

The sophomore was in the circle as the Sooners led Florida State 3-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning on Thursday. Bahl needed to deliver just three more outs to help the Sooners clinch the national title.

She made quick work of the first two batters, forcing a strikeout and a ground out. Facing her third batter, Bahl quickly delivered two strikes and two balls.

Needing just one more strike to seal the win, she delivered it on the fifth pitch for her third strikeout in three innings. It also delivered the Sooners’ third consecutive championship and seventh overall.