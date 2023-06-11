Most Outstanding Player: Jordy Bahl leads Sooners to third straight title
OKLAHOMA CITY — Every time Jordy Bahl faces a high-pressure situation, she knows what to do.
First, she tells herself ‘70 percent’ as a reminder not to get speed up and become too caught up in the moment. But mainly, she knows to listen to the encouragement from shortstop Grace Lyons and third baseman Alyssa Brito.
“They're saying, ‘Eyes up, eyes up.’ Give it over to God in that situation,” Bahl said during Thursday’s press conference. “Just trust that the end is already written. Just firmly believing in those things, setting my eyes on that just allows me to be free. It just lifts it and you just play your game.”
It was those two things that got Bahl through the biggest pitch of her collegiate career.
The sophomore was in the circle as the Sooners led Florida State 3-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning on Thursday. Bahl needed to deliver just three more outs to help the Sooners clinch the national title.
She made quick work of the first two batters, forcing a strikeout and a ground out. Facing her third batter, Bahl quickly delivered two strikes and two balls.
Needing just one more strike to seal the win, she delivered it on the fifth pitch for her third strikeout in three innings. It also delivered the Sooners’ third consecutive championship and seventh overall.
It was a storybook ending to a fantastic postseason for Bahl, who was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Women’s College World Series.
Bahl pitched 24.2 innings in the WCWS, starting three of the Sooners’ five games in Oklahoma City. She delivered 33 strikeouts while surrendering just 12 hits and walking four batters. She didn’t allow a single run, recording an earned run average of 0.0.
Bahl’s mentality during the WCWS? Keep it simple.
“I would say the mindset this week is just consistent with what the mindset has been,” Bahl said. “I mean, it just ended up that no runs were given up. Softball is a game where you can do everything right and it still doesn't go your way. But the mindset was consistent. It's just when you go in there, be simple, don't give the other team anything, and just let your defense work.”
For OU coach Patty Gasso, Bahl’s standout performances weren’t a surprise. The long-tenured coach knew Bahl wanted to be in the circle in big games, and the team routinely simulated competitive situations in practice throughout the season.
It was all to prepare her for these kind of moments.
“My challenge for Jordy is to try to make practice as competitive as I can constantly because she thrives,” Gasso said. “(OU center fielder Jayda Coleman) is the chaos girl. She's just constantly screaming. Jordy likes that kind of pressure at practice. So I'm always giving her (situations like), ‘Okay, bases are loaded, one out, you're up by two.’ I'm always giving situations because I think she just really loves to simulate that.
“When she's here (at the WCWS), this is her playground. This is her heaven right here, at the World Series where it's real and it's someone else that we're competing against.”
When she was being recruited by Oklahoma out of high school, Bahl told Gasso she wanted to be great.
And when the Sooners needed her, she delivered.
“I knew that at Oklahoma I was going to be challenged day in and day out,” Bahl said. “There were going to be amazing players around you, pushing you every single day. Iron sharpens iron. I was going to have the opportunity to throw to the best lineup in the country at practice every day. As a pitcher, that made me really excited.
“I can't say I knew what was in store, but I had a lot of fun watching them play before I got here. I knew it was going to be fun.”