Next Great Gorman Sooner?

On Wednesday Oklahoma landed the commitment of Las Vegas Bishop Gorman prize four-star offensive tackle Jake Taylor . The 6-foot-6, 290-pound prospect picked Oklahoma over Alabama and Notre Dame. And with three schools that produce NFL offensive lineman at the clip of those trio it's no surprsie that Taylor has some of the better footage we've seen at the position in the 2022 class.

SoonerScoop.com Recruiting Editor Josh McCuistion: The commonality that so many talk about when identifying potential Bill Bedenbaugh targets is impressive size and while Taylor has plenty of that, it's another hallmark of his game that sticks out. And funny enough it's an other trait that has been a frequent reality of Bedenbaugh targets.

Nastiness.

In one clip after another Taylor can be seen pushing a defender all over the field and absolutely burying them.

Part of that nastiness is just Taylor's constant motion. Whether it's his feet or continuing to fight with his hands, he's just constantly rolling. It's a level of activity you don't often see in a young offensive lineman but Taylor uses it to great ability.

But what separates Taylor from so many 'phone booth' blockers is his athleticism. You watch him in pass sets for Gorman and you see a player with easy lateral movement and the length to win on the edge.

While his athleticism could certainly stick out pulling in Oklahoma's famed GT counter it's also hard not to watch him seal one edge after another and think of how he could do the same to the playside for the Sooners.

Taylor will continue to fill out what is, as of now, still a pretty lean frame, and as he does he'll only get better in the run game and could line up as one of Bedenbaugh's bigger steals in recent years.

Player Comparison: Taylor reminds me a lot of former Sooner, and current Buffalo Bill Daryl Williams.