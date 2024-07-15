During Day 1 of the 2024 SEC Media Days, the University of Oklahoma announced a significant expansion of its public tailgating areas ahead of the Sooners' inaugural football season in the Southeastern Conference.

Beginning this fall, Oklahoma will open up new tailgating areas in key locations all over campus, including the Boyd Lawn, along Asp Avenue, and near Oklahoma Memorial Union.

“Game day in Norman has always united generations of Sooners, and as we gear up for our first football season in the SEC, we’re excited to make enhancements that will take the OU tailgating scene to the next level,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr in a release from the University. “With more fans than ever expected to join us this year, the energy and passion of the OU Family will make this season unforgettable, showcasing the unrivaled spirit of Sooner Magic as we enter this thrilling new chapter in the SEC.”

A University-provided tailgating map highlights areas where it will be prohibited to set up for gameday, but the overall expansion of available areas gives Sooner Nation a chance to provide an SEC-level gameday atmosphere. According to the release, public tailgating areas are free and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tailgating areas that were permitted last season will continue as such in 2024.