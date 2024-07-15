Oklahoma announces significant expansion of football tailgating areas
During Day 1 of the 2024 SEC Media Days, the University of Oklahoma announced a significant expansion of its public tailgating areas ahead of the Sooners' inaugural football season in the Southeastern Conference.
Beginning this fall, Oklahoma will open up new tailgating areas in key locations all over campus, including the Boyd Lawn, along Asp Avenue, and near Oklahoma Memorial Union.
“Game day in Norman has always united generations of Sooners, and as we gear up for our first football season in the SEC, we’re excited to make enhancements that will take the OU tailgating scene to the next level,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr in a release from the University. “With more fans than ever expected to join us this year, the energy and passion of the OU Family will make this season unforgettable, showcasing the unrivaled spirit of Sooner Magic as we enter this thrilling new chapter in the SEC.”
A University-provided tailgating map highlights areas where it will be prohibited to set up for gameday, but the overall expansion of available areas gives Sooner Nation a chance to provide an SEC-level gameday atmosphere. According to the release, public tailgating areas are free and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tailgating areas that were permitted last season will continue as such in 2024.
“Our first season in the SEC will be like no other – from opponents to stadium energy to the level of play we’ll all enjoy – and we’re so excited to see how our fans meet the moment with their enthusiasm and support,” said OU Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione. “Tailgating, of course, is a huge part of the game day experience, and these changes will continue to ready us by creating an environment for both OU and visiting team fans. We appreciate the university’s efforts to expand our tailgating locations. We know a raucous tailgating scene is a huge pride point in our new conference, and we want Norman to show the rest of the SEC what Oklahoma is all about. We’re also eager to share information on other fan amenities we have in store for this inaugural season, as we know they will elevate the game day experience even more.”
Oklahoma will open up the 2024 season against Temple on Friday, August 30, with coverage beginning at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!