Oklahoma Drill: Analyzing the RB and OL rooms, previewing Tennessee

Jesse Crittenden and Bryan Clinton discuss takeaways from OU's non-conference schedule and preview Tennessee.
21 Rivals250 targets and commits on campus this weekend. Who are those targets? How many 5-stars? Full list is here...
The injury situation is a bit clearer for Oklahoma ahead of Saturday's SEC opener against Tennessee.
In just a couple of weeks, fans will get their first glimpse at the next OU softball team.
Venables doesn't expect Tennessee to be too rattled on Saturday.
Oklahoma monitoring a Big 12 commit at LB and trending strong for a national top-10 prospect at DE
