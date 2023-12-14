The 6-foot-3, 321-pound defensive tackle announced his intentions to "run it back" via Twitter and gives the Sooners a trusted starter returning along the line of scrimmage as they transition to the Southeastern Conference.

Oklahoma's defense has seen several key starters announce their returns for 2024 over the last week and defensive tackle Da'Jon Terry was the latest to do so on Thursday evening.

Terry is no stranger to the SEC, as he spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons at Tennessee after spending his first two years at Kansas.

During his time with the Volunteers, Terry amassed 35 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks in 15 games with seven starts.

In his first season with Oklahoma, Terry tallied 17 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, and one sack. His best performance of the season came in the Sooners' biggest game of the year — four tackles, 1.5 TFLs, and a sack against the third-ranked Texas Longhorns.

Terry's return to Norman in 2024 gives Oklahoma another veteran defender that will help establish OU's foundational year in the SEC, joining Danny Stutsman and Billy Bowman as key leaders coming back for another year.

Todd Bates' room appears to have some great depth going into next season at this point, with Terry, Gracen Halton, and Jacob Lacey (presumably) leading the way, while David Stone and Jayden Jackson come in as true freshmen who could contribute right away.

Add a portal contributor and that room is possibly as good as it's been in years, which it will need to be, heading into the best conference in college football.