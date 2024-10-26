Oklahoma moves to 4-4 on the season after 26-14 loss to Ole Miss

Jackson Arnold hands the ball off to Jovantae Barnes in Oklahoma's 26-14 loss to Ole Miss (Photo by Parker Thune)

With Seth Littrell’s firing on Sunday, Oklahoma fans entered Saturday’s game against Ole Miss wondering: “Can interim play caller Joe Jon Finley fix the offense?” “Can Oklahoma get the version of Jackson Arnold they expected heading into the year?” Well, Ole Miss opened the game with a quick touchdown, but on Oklahoma’s first offensive drive, things looked much better. The Sooners marched down the field all the way to the Ole Miss two-yard line, largely thanks to a Bauer Sharp 31-yard reception. Although the offense showed significant improvement, they ultimately came up short, failing to score on 4th & goal from the two. Fortunately for the Sooners, their defense quickly stepped up with a stop. Oklahoma’s offense continued to impress. Yes, you read that right—they looked good. They capped off their second drive of the game with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Arnold to Sharp, tying the game at 7-7.

Ole Miss responded with an impressive drive. While OU’s defense bent during this series, they did not break, forcing the Rebels to settle for a field goal, giving them a 10-7 lead. Late in the second quarter, the Sooners had the ball and were driving down the field. The drive came down to third and goal with 15 seconds remaining in the half, and Jackson Arnold scrambled, connecting with walk-on wide receiver Jacob Jordan—who shined last week—for a 9-yard touchdown reception.