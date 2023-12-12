Oklahoma OL Cayden Green plans to enter transfer portal
OUInsider can confirm the reports that Oklahoma offensive lineman Cayden Green plans to enter the transfer portal after starting five games for the Sooners as a true freshman in 2023.
Listed at 6-foot-5, 325 pounds, Green has three years of eligibility remaining and would immediately be one of the top players in the portal after receiving Freshman All-American honors this year.
As one of the brightest spots on the young roster, Green became a staple at right guard for Oklahoma after shining in the Red River Rivalry game against Texas, helping the Sooners to a 34-30 victory.
As the season pressed on, Green established himself as one of the more dominant physical players along the Sooners' offensive front and appeared to have a bright future under the tutelage of Bill Bedenbaugh.
Now, with his future in Norman in question, it's reasonable to wonder what caused such a key cog in the OU offense to enter his name into the transfer portal.
Green ranked as the No. 61 player in the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 3 offensive tackle in the cycle. If he does indeed enter the portal, he's likely to have several suitors interested in his services.
