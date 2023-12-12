Listed at 6-foot-5, 325 pounds, Green has three years of eligibility remaining and would immediately be one of the top players in the portal after receiving Freshman All-American honors this year.

OUInsider can confirm the reports that Oklahoma offensive lineman Cayden Green plans to enter the transfer portal after starting five games for the Sooners as a true freshman in 2023.

As one of the brightest spots on the young roster, Green became a staple at right guard for Oklahoma after shining in the Red River Rivalry game against Texas, helping the Sooners to a 34-30 victory.

As the season pressed on, Green established himself as one of the more dominant physical players along the Sooners' offensive front and appeared to have a bright future under the tutelage of Bill Bedenbaugh.

Now, with his future in Norman in question, it's reasonable to wonder what caused such a key cog in the OU offense to enter his name into the transfer portal.

Green ranked as the No. 61 player in the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 3 offensive tackle in the cycle. If he does indeed enter the portal, he's likely to have several suitors interested in his services.



