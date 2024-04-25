After a tough two seasons at TCU, Tyler Guyton arrived at Oklahoma in search of a fresh start.

Two years later, it paid off for Guyton.

The offensive tackle was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with 29th pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit, Michigan. Guyton becomes the Sooners' 49th first-round pick in program history and sixth over the last seven years.

Guyton is now the third OU offensive lineman to be drafted in the first round since 2013, joining Lane Johnson (No. 4, 2013) and Anton Harrison (No. 27, 2023).

The former 2020 three-star prospect spent his first two seasons with the Horned Frogs, when he appeared in just nine games and logged 31 total snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Guyton initially spent time at both tackle and H-back, and he started at H-back against the Sooners 2021.

However, he entered the portal after the 2021-22 season and took an official visit to the Sooners, committing in January. He immediately saw a substantially bigger role, appearing in 10 games and making five starts while playing 401 snaps, per PFF. He allowed just two hits and no sacks on 191 snaps in pass protection.

Guyton took another step forward next season. He started the first nine games of the season and finished the season playing 663 snaps without allowing a sack.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 328 pounds, his size and athleticism have put Guyton on the radar of draft scouts for quite some time. But his stock shot up significantly at the Senior Bowl after the season, when he was a standout player during practices.

Now, Guyton has an opportunity for a huge career in the NFL.

