Paea, who will be entering his seventh year of college football in 2023, is coming off an ACL injury suffered three games into the 2022 season. Nevertheless, Todd Bates and the Sooners are hoping he can add depth to a group that's rather devoid of proven difference-makers. Oklahoma has to replace both of its starting defensive tackles this fall, as both Jalen Redmond and Jeffery Johnson moved on to the next level following the 2022 campaign.

Not long after picking up a pledge from Tennessee transfer Da'Jon Terry , Oklahoma has now doubled up on experienced defensive linemen with the addition of Utah State transfer Phillip Paea via the portal.

A former three-star prospect in the class of 2017, Paea originally signed with Michigan out of high school after starring on both sides of the ball for Berrien Springs (Mich.) High. However, in four seasons with the Wolverines, he only appeared in three games, and transferred to Utah State prior to the 2021 season for a fresh start. He quickly became a regular contributor for the Aggies' defense, as he played in all 14 games and recorded 14 total tackles (2 for loss).





Prior to his season-ending injury in 2022, Paea started the first three games of the year, and recorded his first career interception to go along with two tackles and a pass deflection. Per Paea himself, he'll have two years of eligibility remaining when he enrolls at Oklahoma.





He'll compete with Terry, Jordan Kelley, Isaiah Coe, Davon Sears and a host of others for playing time at defensive tackle, where there is no clear answer as to who will fill the void left by Redmond and Johnson. Given his sturdy 6-foot-4, 305-pound frame, Paea especially ought to figure into the mix for snaps at nose when the Sooners roll out a three-man front.