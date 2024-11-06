Crimson Crossover: Oklahoma takes care of business against Lindenwood

If you need any more reason to be happy about this team handling business, just take a quick glance around the SEC (but don’t look too long — Otega Oweh dropped 21 points for his new team). South Carolina lost to North Florida, No. 13 Texas A&M fell to UCF, Missouri blew a lead to Memphis, and Gus Fring’s Texas Longhorns were beaten by Ohio State.

The Sooners kicked off their 2024-25 season in much better fashion than they did in 2022-23 — with a win. Granted, the opponent wasn’t strong, but after the disappointing loss to Sam Houston two seasons ago, it's worth appreciating that Oklahoma took care of business on Monday, cruising to a 93-60 victory.

Oklahoma cruised to a 27-point win over Lindenwood, but, as expected in any first game, it wasn’t all smooth sailing. The Sooners ended the night shooting 14-34 (41.2%) from the 3-point line, but the game played out in two distinct halves. In the first, they shot just 29% from 3, compared to a blistering 53% in the second.

Leading 43-29 at halftime, it felt like Oklahoma should’ve been up by more. The final ten minutes of the first half were especially frustrating, as the Sooners only outscored Lindenwood 21-17. A scoring drought during that stretch kept the game closer than it should have been.

While the win was never in doubt, it’s important to recognize that the offensive struggles late in the first half won’t cut it against tougher competition. Of course, first-game jitters are to be expected, and it’s a clear area to address moving forward.

On the individual front, Jalon Moore had an impressive outing with 22 points on 8-13 shooting. He did what was expected against a team like Lindenwood, but performances like this need to be replicated against stronger opponents. Jeremiah Fears also had a solid debut, contributing 16 points and six assists — though there were a few freshman moments that reminded us of his inexperience.

Duke Miles came alive in the second half, finishing with 14 points and six assists. He’ll need to step up earlier in games, especially during scoring lulls. While his shooting will likely translate to tougher games, a few risky passes — especially those that more athletic teams could steal — showed he’s still adjusting.

Kobe Elvis’ first half was rocky, with early mistakes including picking up his dribble too soon and getting stripped. He also missed a questionable step-back three. However, he redeemed himself in the second half, looking more comfortable and finishing with 6 points and six assists.

Mohamed Wague brought plenty of energy, moving well, screening effectively, and blocking shots. At times, though, his intensity bordered on out-of-control, which led to him fouling out in just nine minutes of play. Still, he finished with 5 points, six rebounds, three steals, and two blocks—certainly a bright spot despite the foul trouble.