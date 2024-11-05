Are things getting 'spicy' between OU-Missouri? Not for the Sooners

NORMAN — This weekend might mark the first matchup between Oklahoma and Missouri in over 10 years, but that doesn't mean there's not familiarity between the two teams.

In fact, despite the break in competition, the connection between the two programs has only increased.

The Sooners and the Tigers were well-acquainted foes while both teams were in the Big 12, though the regularly-scheduled matchup was halted after Missouri joined the SEC in 2012. But whether it's because Oklahoma has made its own jump to the SEC this season, or the well-known recruiting battles between the two teams over the last two years, there's been a brewing rivalry ahead of Saturday's matchup in Columbia (6:45 p.m. SEC Network).

But for OU coach Brent Venables, there hasn't been any focus on outside noise heading into the weekend.

"They're a program that's going to recruit well in their own backyard," Venables said. "It's not spicy for me. Recruiting is incredibly competitive. Winning is incredibly hard. And we're programs that certainly there's a familiarity. But I don't think (Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz) was on the staff, part of any of the past Oklahoma-Missouri meetings.

"And what happens in the past doesn't necessarily have anything to do with what happens in the future, good or bad. And that doesn't mean it has to change either. But I believe in what's in front of you right now. (So it's maybe) spicy maybe for the media or the fans. But staff-wise, it hasn't."

Missouri is certainly a familiar opponent for Venables, who faced the Tigers nine times while he was an assistant coach at Oklahoma from 1999-2011. A handful of those games were high-level matchups — the two teams played each other in back-to-back years for the 2007 and 2008 Big 12 Championships, with the Sooners winning both matchups.

It's largely been a dormant, distant memory since Missouri left for the SEC, but the two teams have been intertwined in recent years. The Tigers notably bested OU in the recruiting battle for 2024 five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri and then poached former five-star offensive lineman Cayden Green via the transfer portal last offseason.

While those two battles are at the center of the recent animosity, the two teams share other connections. Former OU receiver Theo Wease transferred to Missouri prior to last season and has become an impact player, and this season he leads the Tigers in receiving with 37 receptions for 482 yards. OU receiver JJ Hester also transferred from Missouri in 2022 and has been a pivotal part of the Sooners' receiver rotation this season.

Venables, unprompted, discussed Wease and Green's tenures at Oklahoma, acknowledging that the transfer portal has increased the chances that programs will battle each other for roster construction.

"In regards to Theo, our offensive staff at the time didn't feel like he was — Theo probably felt the same — a major part of what we were doing, and he's looking for an opportunity," Venables said. "And he was nothing but great. He was a really good leader, did everything that we asked of him. And what a great example of what opportunity and development looks like. And he's kept his head down and just worked. Had a fantastic year last year. He's having a great year this year.

"I think Cayden went in there and was a starter. He (was) a starter for us. We're not surprised that he has success. Cayden's fantastic. He was a freshman All-American. And that's the world that we live in now. Players are free to come and go as they please and look for what's best for them. And there ain't no time for bitterness and things like that. You've got to move on and adjust and pivot and get better.”

Hester, who recorded the team's first 100-yard receiving game last weekend against Maine, expects it to be an interesting atmosphere this weekend in Columbia.

"It will definitely be a fun one," Hester said last week. "I still have some guys over there. It will be a reunion, probably some nostalgia, for sure, being a transfer from there. I’m looking forward to it.

"(I Know) a lot of the guys on offense and defense. (Quarterback) Brady Cook. I know Luther (Burden). Guys on the defense. Obviously, we have an o-lineman over there. Couple of other dudes from OU, so obviously, it’s a little weird right now. I know a lot of guys over there still. It’ll be good to see them compete against them."

But ultimately, the Sooners have to focus on snagging a much-needed win. They sit at 5-4 on the season and are just one win away from becoming bowl eligible, while the Tigers (6-2, 2-2 SEC) have lost two of their last three conference games and may be without Cook this weekend.

So while the programs are certainly linked together, Venables is focusing on what's ahead.

"(I have) a lot of good, fond memories (of playing Missouri)," Venables said. "It'll be) two good programs going at it and it'll be another great challenge for us this week."

