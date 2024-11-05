WATCH: Brent Venables' full pre-Missouri press conference

in other news
Snap-count data: David Stone, Jacobe Johnson see big jumps in playing time
More than 20 freshmen saw the field against the Black Bears.
Inside the journey to Kaden Helms' first collegiate touchdown
A glimpse at the long road back to health — and a climactic moment — for the redshirt sophomore tight end
OU notepad: Arnold, Hester connect vs. Maine for another big play
Hester's 90-yard touchdown set a huge Sooner record.
Jovantae Barnes continues late-season rhythm, explodes against Maine
The third-year running back was stellar against Maine.
Jovantae Barnes shines as Sooners snap losing streak
Oklahoma snaps loosing streak with 59-14 win over Maine
in other news
Snap-count data: David Stone, Jacobe Johnson see big jumps in playing time
More than 20 freshmen saw the field against the Black Bears.
Inside the journey to Kaden Helms' first collegiate touchdown
A glimpse at the long road back to health — and a climactic moment — for the redshirt sophomore tight end
OU notepad: Arnold, Hester connect vs. Maine for another big play
Hester's 90-yard touchdown set a huge Sooner record.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables meets with the local media prior to the Sooners' road tilt with Missouri.
Time Stamps
0:00 — Opening statement
2:00 — On results since the coaching transition
5:18 — On the importance of attaining bowl eligibility
6:59 — On the importance of beating Mizzou
9:04 — On the cheetah rotation
11:44 — On defending Luther Burden
12:49 — #TalkAbout the young O-linemen
14:30 — On who’s redshirting and who’s not
15:01 — On Jacobe Johnson
16:10 — On Jackson Arnold’s resurgence
18:14 — On David Stone’s growth
19:59 — On what’s different about the SEC version of Missouri
25:47 — On past battles between OU and Mizzou
28:25 — On Brady Cook
30:09 — #TalkAbout Missouri’s defense
31:40 — On Jalil Farooq’s recovery
- OT
- S
- WR
- DT
- WR
- WR
- PRO
- CB
- OT
- APB