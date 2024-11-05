WATCH: Brent Venables' full pre-Missouri press conference

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables meets with the local media prior to the Sooners' road tilt with Missouri.

Time Stamps

0:00 — Opening statement

2:00 — On results since the coaching transition

5:18 — On the importance of attaining bowl eligibility

6:59 — On the importance of beating Mizzou

9:04 — On the cheetah rotation

11:44 — On defending Luther Burden

12:49 — #TalkAbout the young O-linemen

14:30 — On who’s redshirting and who’s not

15:01 — On Jacobe Johnson

16:10 — On Jackson Arnold’s resurgence

18:14 — On David Stone’s growth

19:59 — On what’s different about the SEC version of Missouri

25:47 — On past battles between OU and Mizzou

28:25 — On Brady Cook

30:09 — #TalkAbout Missouri’s defense

31:40 — On Jalil Farooq’s recovery