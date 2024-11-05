Advertisement

Snap-count data: David Stone, Jacobe Johnson see big jumps in playing time

More than 20 freshmen saw the field against the Black Bears.
 • Jesse Crittenden

More than 20 freshmen saw the field against the Black Bears.

 • Jesse Crittenden
Inside the journey to Kaden Helms' first collegiate touchdown

Inside the journey to Kaden Helms' first collegiate touchdown

A glimpse at the long road back to health — and a climactic moment — for the redshirt sophomore tight end

Premium content
 • Parker Thune
OU notepad: Arnold, Hester connect vs. Maine for another big play

Hester's 90-yard touchdown set a huge Sooner record.
 • Jesse Crittenden

Hester's 90-yard touchdown set a huge Sooner record.

 • Jesse Crittenden
Jovantae Barnes continues late-season rhythm, explodes against Maine

The third-year running back was stellar against Maine.
 • Jesse Crittenden

The third-year running back was stellar against Maine.

 • Jesse Crittenden
Jovantae Barnes shines as Sooners snap losing streak

Oklahoma snaps loosing streak with 59-14 win over Maine
 • Brody Lusk

Oklahoma snaps loosing streak with 59-14 win over Maine

 • Brody Lusk

Published Nov 5, 2024
WATCH: Brent Venables' full pre-Missouri press conference
Parker Thune  •  OUInsider
Co-Publisher
@ParkerThune
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables meets with the local media prior to the Sooners' road tilt with Missouri.

Time Stamps

0:00 — Opening statement

2:00 — On results since the coaching transition

5:18 — On the importance of attaining bowl eligibility

6:59 — On the importance of beating Mizzou

9:04 — On the cheetah rotation

11:44 — On defending Luther Burden

12:49 — #TalkAbout the young O-linemen

14:30 — On who’s redshirting and who’s not

15:01 — On Jacobe Johnson

16:10 — On Jackson Arnold’s resurgence

18:14 — On David Stone’s growth

19:59 — On what’s different about the SEC version of Missouri

25:47 — On past battles between OU and Mizzou

28:25 — On Brady Cook

30:09 — #TalkAbout Missouri’s defense

31:40 — On Jalil Farooq’s recovery

