The first portal casualty of the 2023 offseason for Oklahoma is redshirt junior wide receiver DJ Graham, who announced Saturday night that he'll pursue an opportunity elsewhere when the NCAA transfer portal opens on Dec. 4.
Graham, a former three-star recruit in the class of 2020, played in 28 career games over his four seasons in the crimson and cream. He didn't make an appearance for the Sooners in 2023 after suffering a season-ending injury in fall camp.
The 6-foot, 203-pound native of Fort Worth made 12 career starts at cornerback for Oklahoma before switching to wide receiver midway through the 2022 season. He logged 72 career tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions during his tenure in the crimson and cream, but never actually played a snap at receiver after making the position switch.
It has been an honor to be part of this awesome and storied football program for the past three years at the University of Oklahoma. I thank God for the opportunity I was afforded to be a Sooner; however, I have arrived at a crossroad in my career, and with much prayer, consultation with my parents, and wise counsel, I will be entering the NCAA transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. The decision was very difficult, and I didn't make it lightly, but I believe it is in the best interest of my athletic career and personal growth. I want to thank my former coaches; Lincoln Riley, Cale Gundy, and Kerry Cooks, who recruited me to this great football program, The University of Oklahoma — Boomer Sooner! I also sincerely appreciate the current staff, and express heartfelt gratitude to Coach Emmett Jones for his support of my athletic abilities and breathing new life to the game I love. I thank my teammates, Head coach Brent Venables and coaches, training and medical staff, and the Sooners football program as a whole for the support throughout the last three seasons of my career. I will carry all the many lessons I have learned with me on my new exciting journey — the cheers and the jeers and the no's God has said yes to. This marks the end of my athletic career at the University of Oklahoma, but it is not the end of my academic quest. I am committed to remaining enrolled at OU throughout the remainder of the semester continuing pursuit of academic excellence. I pray only the best for the Sooner community in the future endeavors. My time here at OU has expired because all good things come to an end, so greater things can come forth. I am honored to have been a Sooner, but I am very eager to embrace the opportunities that lies ahead.
— DJ Graham, via Twitter
Graham will likely be best remembered for his acrobatic one-handed interception of Nebraska's Adrian Martinez in 2021, which ESPN ranked the No. 2 play of the entire year. His pick quickly found a niche in Sooner lore as one of the program's more iconic individual moments of the 21st century.
While Graham recovered from his injury this season, several young receivers stepped in and earned regular roles in the Oklahoma offense, which left Graham without a viable path to playing time moving forward. Redshirt freshman Nic Anderson is second in the Big 12 in TD receptions (9), while towering sophomore Jayden Gibson recorded a touchdown catch in each of the Sooners' final three games. Jalil Farooq and Andrel Anthony are likely to reprise starting roles in 2024, while freshman Jaquaize Pettaway and speedster Brenen Thompson are likely to see their roles increase as well.
Graham will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.
