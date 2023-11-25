It has been an honor to be part of this awesome and storied football program for the past three years at the University of Oklahoma. I thank God for the opportunity I was afforded to be a Sooner; however, I have arrived at a crossroad in my career, and with much prayer, consultation with my parents, and wise counsel, I will be entering the NCAA transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. The decision was very difficult, and I didn't make it lightly, but I believe it is in the best interest of my athletic career and personal growth. I want to thank my former coaches; Lincoln Riley, Cale Gundy, and Kerry Cooks, who recruited me to this great football program, The University of Oklahoma — Boomer Sooner! I also sincerely appreciate the current staff, and express heartfelt gratitude to Coach Emmett Jones for his support of my athletic abilities and breathing new life to the game I love. I thank my teammates, Head coach Brent Venables and coaches, training and medical staff, and the Sooners football program as a whole for the support throughout the last three seasons of my career. I will carry all the many lessons I have learned with me on my new exciting journey — the cheers and the jeers and the no's God has said yes to. This marks the end of my athletic career at the University of Oklahoma, but it is not the end of my academic quest. I am committed to remaining enrolled at OU throughout the remainder of the semester continuing pursuit of academic excellence. I pray only the best for the Sooner community in the future endeavors. My time here at OU has expired because all good things come to an end, so greater things can come forth. I am honored to have been a Sooner, but I am very eager to embrace the opportunities that lies ahead.

— DJ Graham, via Twitter