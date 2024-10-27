Ole Miss 26, Oklahoma 14: Takeaways from the Pro Football Focus data

Despite some offensive improvements, there continues to be a ton of questions on both sides of the ball. Here's a look at the snap counts and Pro Football Focus grades for each player, along with some takeaways.

OXFORD, Mississippi — The Sooners fell 26-14 to Ole Miss on Saturday, marking their third consecutive loss by double digits.

— Let's talk about Jacobe Johnson. It was a seemingly big announcement when the Sooners discussed moving Johnson from cornerback to wide receiver. The move made sense, considering Johnson has experience playing receiver in high school, and the Sooners desparately need help at receiver.

Well, that just hasn't panned out at all.

Since making the move before the Auburn game, Johnson has played a grand total of four offensive snaps. He played three offensive snaps against Texas and one against South Carolina. He didn't log any against Ole Miss.

But the flip side is that he hasn't played much defense either. He's played just 37 snaps on defense over the last three weeks, including just six against Ole Miss. And it's not like the Sooners don't need help in the secondary.

So basically, instead of making a big impact on offense, he hasn't had an impact on either side of the ball. That's not ideal.

— David Stone logged just two snaps against Ole Miss. He has somehow appeared in every game this season but isn't really part of the rotation. He's played just 41 snaps and he's averaging just 3.9 snaps per game in conference play.

So there won't be a redshirt for Stone, yet he hasn't really played much this season.

— If there are two prime candidates to look for a potential transfer this offseason, there's one on both sides of the ball.

On offense, it's Kalib Hicks. On defense, it's Jaren Kanak.

Neither logged a snap against Ole Miss. Hicks has appeared in one game this season. Kanak has played just 63 snaps this year.

— After the rotation was wildly out of sorts, it's clear Bill Bedenbaugh had planned on just playing the starters. But after Jacob Sexton went down, Bedenbaugh played Logan Howland the rest of the way.

But the offensive line still surrendered 10 sacks, the most in a game in program history.

It's unclear the severity of Sexton's injury. It was also notable that Jake Taylor was a very late scratch and didn't travel with the team. But if the Sooners are without both of them for any time moving forward, it's clear the Sooners can't rely heavily on Howland. Could true freshmen like Eddy Pierre-Louis and Isaiah Autry-Dent get a shot?

— Adepoju Adebawore logged just 10 snaps and just hasn't been a significant part of the rotation. He's played 86 snaps this season and is on pace to play 129, significantly fewer than the 184 he logged last year.

— At wide receiver, it was the trio of Brenen Thompson, JJ Hester and Jacob Jordan who played the vast majority of snaps. Jordan has now played over 100 snaps combined the last two games.

A player who notably didn't log a single snap? Jaquaize Pettaway, who hasn't played the last two weeks. He could be a prime portal candidate, too.

— One thing that has really hurt the Sooners' secondary has been Woodi Washington, who has been a non-factor this season. He's logged 227 snaps this season and is on pace to play a third of the snaps he played a year ago (851). And when he has played, the Sooners have primarily played him at cheetah, which has been odd considering the struggles of Kani Walker and the absence of Gentry Williams.

— Peyton Bowen played just four defensive snaps in the secondary and hasn't appeared to be fully healthy. It just hasn't been the full-on sophomore breakout that some were hoping for.

— Jovantae Barnes again had the highest offensive grade and continues to be a bright spot for the Sooners as things have gone sideways.