Otega Oweh, who spent two seasons at Oklahoma, will enter the transfer portal, marking the end of his tenure with the Sooners. Hailing from Somerset, New Jersey, Oweh arrived at Oklahoma as a highly regarded four-star recruit, ranked No. 59 nationally.

During his freshman year, Oweh played in 28 out of 32 games and emerged as a key contributor, starting in the final nine games of the season. He showcased his potential by averaging 4.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 13.3 minutes per game. Notably, his scoring output increased to 8.4 points in games he started, demonstrating his ability to make an impact when given the opportunity.

Expectations were high for Oweh heading into his sophomore campaign, and he exceeded them during non-conference play, averaging an impressive 15.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Memorable performances against teams like North Carolina, where he scored 23 points, and USC, where he sealed the victory with a buzzer-beating tip-in, highlighted his potential.