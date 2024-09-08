Here's a look at the snap-count data and performance grades from PFF, as well as some takeaways:

NORMAN — The Sooners beat Houston 16-12 on Saturday, but the game only showed more questions than answers.

1. Through two weeks, the running back room has been confusing

Last week, it was clear that Sawchuk, Barnes and Tatum were the top three at running back. Still, Sawchuk led the backfield in snaps (26), with Barnes (19) and Tatum (18) right behind him.

It was a completely different story against Houston.

Sawchuk again got the start, but barely played. Barnes played 46 snaps, more than double the amount of combined snaps that Sawchuk and Tatum played. Sawchuk was barely involved in the offense, recording just four carries for four yards. Barnes was by far the most productive and involved running back with 12 carries for 40 yards. However, Tatum — just like he did last week — finished with the best PFF grade of the backfield trio.

Not only is the rotation confusing, the running game has just been bad overall. The Sooners averaged 2.6 yards per carry against the Cougars, their lowest YPC since 2021, and the running backs only accounted for 50 yards.

Things appeared pretty settled at running back heading into the season. Through two games, it's clear there's a lot to sort out.

2. The offensive line looks clearer, from a rotation standpoint

There's a lot that could be said about the offensive line, but let's just use the PFF data.

The Sooners had four offensive linemen that played every snap — Tarquin, Sexton, Bates and Nwaiwu. Taylor got the start at right tackle but left with an injury, and Bill Bedenbaugh subbed in Howland for the remainder of the game. Only six offensive linemen logged any snaps.

It seems apparent that the quartet that played every snap is locked-in as starters. The only question is at center, with Hickman as the projected starter when healthy. Bates was thrust into a massive role in his first career start but likely didn't do anything to lock up a spot in the rotation. His late-game unsportsmanlike conduct penalty didn't help.

There's certainly some questions, like whether Sexton can be as effective at guard as he would be at tackle or if Tarquin can be effective at tackle (although he did have the highest PFF grade). But the offensive line picture looks clearer now, at least?

3. The breakout for Robert Spears-Jennings is here

As ugly as the offense played, the defense played a standout game for the most part. One of those standouts? Spears-Jennings.

It wasn't just the five tackles, one tackle for loss or his interception in the fourth quarter. He had the highest PFF grade on defense for the second game in a row, and it came on a career-high 56 snaps. That was crucial, particularly as Bowen missed much of the second half.

After playing just 240 snaps last season, he's already played 85 this season.

In addition to Spears-Jennings, Gracen Halton is also emerging as a real contributor. He leads the team in sacks with 2.5, adding another against Houston, and his late-game safety may have been the difference between the Sooners winning and losing. He's already played 49 snaps after seeing just 81 last year, and his PFF grades this season have been 81.1 and 81.5, respectively.