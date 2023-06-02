Oklahoma has serious work to do if it wants to salvage its season. The Sooners suffered an embarrassing 14-5 defeat at the hands of East Carolina — the No. 2 seed in the Charlottesville Regional.









LHP Braden Carmichael (7-1) was not his usual self, issuing five free passes and throwing 81 pitches, and taking the loss. The southpaw had been a constant in an Oklahoma pitching staff but failed to command the strike zone against the dangerous ECU lineup. Carmichael went 2.2 innings allowing three earned runs before Skip Johnson turned to LHP Carter Campbell out of the bullpen.





Johnson emptied out the bullpen with the outcome of the game all but decided early on starting with Campbell to close out the third inning. Oklahoma used five relievers — all of which failed to keep East Carolina off the scoreboard as the Pirates scored in every inning except the first inning.





East Carolina (46-17) started its ace pitcher RHP Trey Yesavage (7-1) and Oklahoma struggled to mount much offense against him. Yesavage is considered to be one of the most elite pitchers in college baseball and was dominant again against the Sooners. Yesavage allowed one earned run on four hits in 5.1 innings of action before the Pirates turned to the bullpen.



