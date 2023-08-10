NORMAN — If Oklahoma coach Brent Venables has emphasized anything heading into 2023, it’s versatility. He wants players who bring multiple skill sets and can play multiple positions across the defense.

The position where versatility is most valued? Cheetah.

The cheetah is a unique position in Venables’ defense, combining attributes of both linebacker and defensive back. In some packages, the cheetah can line up as a true linebacker. In others, it may start on the defensive line as an edge rusher to put pressure in the backfield. They can also drop back as another defensive back and help in pass protection.

The gold standard of a successful cheetah in Venables’ defense is Isaiah Simmons, who played the position for Clemson in 2019 while Venables was defensive coordinator. Here is the alignment snap breakdown for Simmons in 2019: 299 snaps in the box (at linebacker), 262 in the slot, 132 at safety and 116 on the defensive line.

With the Sooners’ season just over three weeks away, Venables is tasked with finding a replacement for DaShaun White, who played most of the cheetah snaps last season. Venables said the Sooners are exploring a lot of options to fill the spot.

The priority for Venables is versatility listing Dasan McCullough, Justin Harrington, Peyton Bowen, Reggie Pearson and Sammy Omosigho as players who've spent time at cheetah during fall camp.

“We're trying to develop both depth and versatility so that you can always keep your best players on the field,” Venables said during his media availability last week. “We're really looking at a lot of different combinations on both sides of the ball. I challenged the coaches. We have a lot of guys who have versatility. I don't want to water down anybody because they've got too much on their plate. But the right ones that we feel like can do multiple things, let's give them the opportunity here early in camp and see what they have a knack for, what their acumen is."

Of those players, McCullough and Harrington are likely the easiest players to slot in at cheetah.

McCullough played primarily on the defensive line last season, but he also saw snaps at linebacker and defensive back. The sophomore also saw time at safety in high school.

McCullough immediately saw snaps at cheetah during the spring, and fall camp has helped with that transition. He also hinted that the coaching staff could move him around the field.

“I feel very confident in playing it,” McCullough said on Monday. “I feel like if we had a game today, I could play it and make it work. That’s words from (Venables) and (defensive coordinator Ted Roof). Without those guys’ help this whole summer, it wouldn’t be possible. This spring, I started off really slow learning that process. Being here at camp, day 4, (I’m) way more confident here in day 4 than in spring ball.”