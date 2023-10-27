Compared to their last trip to Lawrence, Kansas in 2021, things will be a lot different when the Sooners take the field on Saturday. Back then the Jayhawks had a 1-5 record heading into the game, and David Booth Memorial Stadium wasn't even half until the Jayhawks offered free admission after halftime. But things have changed — the Jayhawks are 5-2 heading into Saturday's contest (11 a.m. Fox Sports), and the program announced on Thursday that the game has sold out. History is still on the Sooners side of this game. The Jayhawks haven't beaten the Sooners since 1997, and OU has won eight straight games in Lawrence. Plus, the Sooners are a 10-point betting favorite to improve to 8-0 this weekend. However, the Jayhawks pose a bigger threat than they have in recent years. Here's a look at the biggest questions for the Sooners heading into their matchup with the Jayhawks:

1. Can the Sooners find success in the running game?

It feels like this has been the biggest question in nearly every game this season. However, this game might be when it matters most. For one, the Jayhawks are mediocre at defending the run. They rank 94th in rushing defense, surrendering 161.1 yards per game and 4.68 yards per carry while allowing 14 touchdowns on the ground to opposing offenses. Another reason? The weather forecast for the game is temperatures in the 30s with a heavy dose of rain. It's going to be tough to throw the ball, making it pivotal that the Sooners establish the run. But the Sooners have been inconsistent at establishing the run this season. They rank 51st in rushing offense (168.3) and 67th in yards per carry (4.09). Case in point, the Sooners had 57 yards and averaged 3.0 yards per carry in the first half last week against UCF before finishing with 189 yards and 4.1 yards per carry. And the bigger question might be, who's going to see the work? Gavin Sawchuk (10 carries, 63 yards, 1 TD) finally showed his explosiveness late against UCF, but he still saw fewer carries than Marcus Major (18 carries, 82 yards). Most notably, Tawee Walker served a one-game suspension and didn't play, but he still leads all OU running backs in yards per carry (4.5) and touchdowns (4). It's simply difficult to project exactly how the carries are going to shake out, particularly if Dillon Gabriel takes some carries himself. But the Sooners can't afford to mess around against a Kansas offense that's averaging over 35 points per game. If they want to win, they're simply going to have to run the ball effectively.

Does Nic Anderson continue to assert himself in the offense?

With Andrel Anthony out for the season, the coaching staff opted to give Anderson his first collegiate start against UCF. It was a big step up for the redshirt freshman, particularly since Anthony led the team in receiving yards through the first six weeks. Anderson didn't disappoint. He didn't just lead the Sooners in receiving yards (105) and touchdowns (2), he also tied for the team lead in targets with Drake Stoops (9). He also took the bulk of the snaps in place of Anthony, with Jayden Gibson, Gavin Freeman and LV Bunkley-Shelton seeing a very small increase in snaps. It was a continuation of what's been happening all season, as Anderson has now scored in five consecutive games and leads the team in receiving touchdowns with eight. Anderson has quickly become a go-to target for Gabriel, particularly down the field. But his success came at the expense of Jalil Farooq, who finished with just three receptions for 23 yards. Farooq leads the team in receiving yards (438), but he's also had four games this season where he finished with fewer than four receptions and 50 yards. We know Anderson will play a lot against Kansas. But will he continue to see more and more involvement in the offense, particularly if the weather makes it difficult to throw? Do the Sooners try to get Farooq more involved than they did last week? Weather permitting, the Sooners could have success against a Kansas defense that ranks 76th in passing yards allowed (235 per game). It should be interesting to watch.

Does the OU rushing defense continue to deliver?

Like UCF, the Jayhawks are led by their rushing attack. They rank 12th nationally in rushing offense (212 yards per game) and have scored 16 touchdowns on the ground. Fortunately for the Sooners, their rushing defense has been rock solid this season. They rank 33rd nationally in rushing defense (118.7 per game) and have surrendered just two rushing touchdowns. No Sooner opponent has run for more than 150 yards in a game this season, and the Sooners gave up just 149 yards and 3.6 yards per carry last week to a UCF team that ranked third in rushing offense before the game. That's going to need to continue, because the Jayhawks have plenty of weapons on the ground. They're led by running back Devin Neal (94.1 yards per game, 7.3 YPC, 6 TDs), but Daniel Hishaw (62.4 YPG, 6.4 YPC, 6 TDs) will be involved, too. Quarterback Jason Bean has also proven to be dual-threat quarterback when given opportunities. Both teams will need to run the ball to have success. The Sooners need to make sure that doesn't happen.

OTHER THINGS TO WATCH