The Sooners released its scheduling matrix for the 2024-25 season on Monday, which includes its SEC opponents.

Oklahoma's transition from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference continues to inch closer. Now, the OU men's basketball team knows the opponents it'll face in its first season.

The 2024-25 season will mark Oklahoma and Texas' inaugural season in the SEC, and the first year with 16 teams in the conference. The Sooners, and all 16 SEC teams, will all play each other at least once for a total of 18 regular-season conference games.

Each team will play six unique opponents only at home, six opponents only on the road and three teams in a home-and-road series.

The Sooners' only game against an SEC team last season came against Arkansas, a game they 79-70 in Tulsa. The Sooners finished the season with a 20-12 record and were the first team out of the NCAA Tournament. They'll look to make the tournament next season in hopes of breaking a three-year drought.

The full 2024-25 schedule with dates and times will be released at a later date.

Here's how the Sooners' conference opponent list for the 2024-25 season:

(Indicates record last season)

(* indicates NCAA Tournament appearance last season)

HOME AND ROAD SERIES

Missouri (8-24)

* Texas (21-13)

Texas A&M (21-15)

HOME ONLY

Kentucky (23-10)

*LSU (17-16)

*Mississippi State (21-14)

South Carolina (26-8)

*Tennessee (27-9)

Vanderbilt (9-23)

ROAD ONLY

Arkansas (16-17)

Alabama (23-10)

Auburn (27-8)

*Florida (24-12)

Georgia (20-17)

*Ole Miss (20-12)