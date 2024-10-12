OU notepad: Eli Bowen a bright spot in an otherwise miserable loss for OU

DALLAS, Texas — Eli Bowen's stock had been trending upward since Oklahoma had started conference play.

The reward? The true freshman cornerback was out on the field for the first play against Texas on Saturday, marking his first career start. Bowen delivered on the confidence from the coaching staff, as he led the Sooners in total tackles (8) and was one of five players to record a tackle for loss.

His efforts weren't rewarded as the Sooners fell 34-3 to the Longhorns. But it was no coincidence that Bowen was the only player that Brent Venables praised in his postgame press conference.

"There were some bright spots, not many of them, but there were some," Venables said. "Thought Eli Bowen played well at times in his limited opportunities out there today. Really (did) a nice job."

Also, Bowen and his brother Peyton Bowen became the first siblings to start for OU's defense since 1975 (Lee Roy and Dewey Selmon).

Bowen making his first start was almost inevitable with how well he had been playing for the Sooners. He played 23 snaps against Tennessee and then played 29 snaps against Auburn. Through the first five games, Bowen was the Sooners' highest-graded cornerback and had the third-best coverage grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Bowen was active against Texas, both defending the run and making plays in coverage.

"Eli, he puts in the work every week, so that’s no surprise for me," OU safety Robert Spears-Jennings said. "Eli, he had a great game. He had the best game on the defense, I’ll say right now. All that work that he put in from fall, spring, all that is showing now and this is just a little glimpse of Eli."

And as the Sooners (4-2, 1-2 SEC) sort through the wreckage of a devastating loss, there's at least a positive development from a young player in the secondary.

"We’ve just got to be better, like we said," Bowen said. "Every aspect of the game — offense, defense, special teams — just got to be better, better at executing. That’s all there is to it."