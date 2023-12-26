OU notepad: Finley excited about 'chance of a lifetime' as new co-OC
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — There were plenty of opportunities for Joe Jon Finley to go elsewhere following Jeff Lebby's departure last month. Brent Venables made it a point to mention that a few weeks ago in his official statement regarding Finley being elevated to co-offensive coordinator.
But Finley's decision was a simple one. He'd stay with his alma mater and take on a bigger role in the Sooners' offense.
"I've picked Oklahoma three times," Finley said during Tuesday's press conference. "I picked it as a player in '03 and then came back as a (graduate assistant) in 2012 and '13 and then as soon as I got a call to come back here three years ago, I couldn't get in the car fast enough. My family is from here.
"I absolutely love the University of Oklahoma because of the players that you see sitting beside us. These guys have so many expectations on their backs. There's so many fans that want us to win every single game and play perfect every single game. These guys do a great job of handling that. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else. I love the expectations."
While Finley officially has the co-offensive coordinator title, things won't look much different. He'll continue to coach the tight ends like he has the last three seasons, and he'll continue to play a role in carving out game plans against opposing defenses.
The main difference? He'll be working more directly with new offensive coordinator Seth Littrell and have a bigger influence in the direction of the offense.
"I think just more meetings with Seth and everybody," Finley said about the biggest difference in his new title. "Just having a little bit more say in what's going on. Even when Lebby was here, it was a group effort. Everybody had an area and I was fortunate enough to sit in there on all those meetings with Coach Leb, whether it was third downs, red zone, goal line, whatever it is — just trying to prepare myself when the time does come to be prepared to make those decisions and have a plan.
"... (Littrell) had a big influence on what we did anyways, so we'll continue to do what we've done and sprinkle in some of the things that he knows very well and can coach very easily and let these guys make plays."
There's been a lot of changes in the Sooners' offense in recent weeks. In addition to elevating Finley and Littrell, Jackson Arnold will also replace Dillon Gabriel as the team's starting quarterback for the Alamo Bowl.
Finley is committed to helping make it all work.
"I love being a tight end coach but my goal is to be a big time offensive coordinator and that's where we're at right now," Finley said. "And I've been very fortunate to learn from a lot of great football coaches. I've taken bits and pieces of everywhere I've been and it's just, it’s absolutely the most fun I've had. I got to help a lot and when we were at this game two years ago when (former OU assistant Cale Gundy) was calling the plays and just had an absolute blast. Coaching one guy at tight end is a lot of fun, but then when you get to have a say in the planning and putting it all together, it’s, I've had the time in my life in the past three weeks.
"My family, myself very happy at the University of Oklahoma. It’s the a chance of a lifetime and no reason to go anywhere else."
Ted Roof has no plans to retire 'anytime soon'
Roof has been around a long time. His coaching career began at Alabama as a graduate assistant in 1987, and he's been on 15 different staffs since then. On Thursday, he'll finish his second season as the Sooners' defensive coordinator.
Does the 60 year old see an end in sight?
"Until I quit loving it," Roof said on when he'll retire. "I love it. I love waking up... Every day I wake up, I can’t wait to get to the office. When I don’t feel like that anymore, I won’t do it anymore.
"I love everything about it. I love the grind. I love the type of people I’m with. I love being at a place where my core values align with the head coach and the University. The staff I’m with and the players I get to coach. Being at a place like the University of Oklahoma. I love when that expectation level is high. I love being a part of that. I love the grind. When I quit loving it, I’ll quit doing it. I’ll find something else to do. But I don’t see that happening anytime soon."
Finley 'excited' to get Davon Mitchell on campus
The Sooners will be without tight end Austin Stogner next season, who has started all 12 games this year. They'll also be without Jason Llewellyn, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month.
However, the Sooners will gain Mitchell, a four-star prospect who signed to the Sooners' 2024 recruiting class last week.
"Very excited, man," Finley said. "I saw him as a 14 year old and I thought he was a college kid coming back to Allen High School. But man, what I love about him is he looks like an NFL guy right now. If he went to the pro combine, you’d be like, 'Man, that guy fits in.' But his work ethic man. His dad Marco does a great job with him. He's a former NFL player himself. And those guys get up at four or five o'clock every single morning, they go to work and that's all he wants to do. He's texting me, calling me. ‘Coach when can I get the playbook? Can I talk to (OU strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt) and try to get in the weight room?’ I’m like, 'Man, just relax and enjoy these two weeks and then when you get here, we'll have plenty for you.'
