OU notepad: How are the Sooners handling the QB room?

NORMAN — Given the struggles of OU's offense, and the dismissal of offensive coordinator Seth Littrell on Sunday, there were two questions surrounding the Sooners' quarterback room.
Who would get the start on Saturday at Ole Miss?
OU coach Brent Venables cleared that up during his Monday coaches show, announcing that Jackson Arnold would be the starter. That eliminated any quarterback controversy this week as the Sooners begin game prep for the Rebels. Without Littrell, who also served as quarterbacks coach, it'll be Kevin Johns taking the reins of the quarterback room and leading Arnold through the week of practice.
But with Arnolds getting the start, that leads into the second question. How are the Sooners balancing the quarterback room through the rest of the season, and possibly the offseason?
The quarterbacks room has been a back and forth this season. Arnold started the first four games of the season but was benched for Hawkins in Week 4 following three first-half turnovers against Tennessee. Hawkins showed some flashes in the second half and made pivotal plays the following week in a win at Auburn, but the offense hit new lows against Texas. Hawkins was benched for Arnold last weekend against South Carolina after turning the ball over three times in nine games plays.
What does that mean for the future of both players? Venables said they're simply focusing on what's happening now.
"I think they both have been focused on just controlling what they can control and being in the moment here right now and recognizing the need to be in the moment so they can be prepared and have a chance to be the guy," Venables said during Tuesday's press conference. "So whether or not they have spent any extended amount of time thinking about the future and things of that nature, I don't know.
"For me, (it's about), how have I handled it? I've just (tried to) be open and honest and transparent. Lots of communication... But I think having great self-awareness probably puts them in a good place, even though there's some discouragement with that when you're not playing as well as you know (you can) or as well as you want to. But young players sometimes play like young guys and they get better the more they play, the more they're around it, the more they watch it, the more they practice it. And that would be the expectation with those guys moving forward. But as far as speculating on their futures and things like that, I'm just focused on trying to get better today."
There is immense pressure for the Sooners (4-3, 1-3 SEC) to get better now, but it's no secret that speculation will surround both Hawkins and Arnold moving forward, particularly with the transfer portal being so active in college football. In addition to the five games remaining on the schedule, the offseason search for a new offensive coordinator could have an impact, too.
Plus, Venables certainly didn't suggest that another quarterback could change later this season. And while the issues certainly have gone much farther than the quarterback, the Sooners desperately need someone to step up and lead an offense that ranks 128th in total offense and averaged 16 points per game in the last five contests.
"You never know if you could see somebody," Venables said. "I can't predict. You go out there and, again, it's 21-nothing because you turn the ball over three straight possessions again, you'll look at everything. And what went into it, Jackson stepped in and played pretty well, took care of the football. Put one on the ground, recovered it. Made a lot of really good decisions in the game. Took command right from the get go. And again, several drops that would have made the day even better for him individually. So that's what went into it."
Gavin Sawchuk dealing with strained quad
Sawchuk was noticeable absence against South Carolina. He didn't log a snap, as the Sooners turned to Jovantae Barnes, Taylor Tatum and Kalib Hicks. Hicks hadn't logged a snap all season.
Venables said Sawchuk was healthy going into the game but didn't play after straining his quad. However, it was yet another example of Sawchuk's dwindling usage. He began the year as the starting running back, but has only logged 111 snaps this season, per Pro Football Focus, turning 20 carries into just 44 yards (2.1 yards per carry).
Venables gives update on Jayden Gibson
During his coaches show Monday, Venables expressed that all five of the team's injured receivers have expressed interest in returning next season.
That includes Gibson, who was ruled out for the year after suffering a season-ending injury in fall camp. Venables said his rehab has gone well this season as he remains engaged with the team.
“He’s done remarkably well," Venables said. "His mom’s been up here the last several weeks. She’s been fantastic. I say that, I find out from the doctors but I also find out from Kimberly. His spirit is great. Jayden’s a really emotional guy and puts everything into his game. He’s doing the same in his rehab. He loves his team, he loves his teammates, he’s at practice every day.
"As I said, he’s ahead of his benchmarks as far as flexibility and some of the rehab processes as well. It’s a long recovery process, but he’s doing really well. He’s on his way to getting back out there next year.”
