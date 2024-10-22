Advertisement

in other news

Offensive Coordinator Hot Board, Version 1.0

Offensive Coordinator Hot Board, Version 1.0

A look at some early candidates to step into Seth Littrell's vacated role come season's end

Premium content
 • Parker Thune
Brent Venables officially announces Seth Littrell's dismissal

Brent Venables officially announces Seth Littrell's dismissal

Brent Venables has officially announced the departure of Seth Littrell.

 • Jesse Crittenden
Seth Littrell relieved of duties as co-offensive coordinator

Seth Littrell relieved of duties as co-offensive coordinator

Seth Littrell has been relieved of his coaching duties.

 • Jesse Crittenden
Jackson Arnold gets another shot at quarterback after Week 4 benching

Jackson Arnold gets another shot at quarterback after Week 4 benching

It didn't seem like Jackson Arnold would get another opportunity. But he's made the case for another chance.

 • Jesse Crittenden
South Carolina 35, OU 9: Takeaways from the Pro Football Focus data

South Carolina 35, OU 9: Takeaways from the Pro Football Focus data

Here's a look at the snap counts, performance grades and takeaways from the PFF data.

 • Jesse Crittenden

in other news

Offensive Coordinator Hot Board, Version 1.0

Offensive Coordinator Hot Board, Version 1.0

A look at some early candidates to step into Seth Littrell's vacated role come season's end

Premium content
 • Parker Thune
Brent Venables officially announces Seth Littrell's dismissal

Brent Venables officially announces Seth Littrell's dismissal

Brent Venables has officially announced the departure of Seth Littrell.

 • Jesse Crittenden
Seth Littrell relieved of duties as co-offensive coordinator

Seth Littrell relieved of duties as co-offensive coordinator

Seth Littrell has been relieved of his coaching duties.

 • Jesse Crittenden
Advertisement
Published Oct 22, 2024
WATCH: Brent Venables' full pre-Ole Miss presser
circle avatar
Parker Thune  •  OUInsider
Co-Publisher
Twitter
@ParkerThune
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables meets with members of the local media prior to the Sooners' road trip to Ole Miss.

0:00 — Opening statement

1:48 — On the long-term plans for a new OC

2:46 — On Kevin Johns and his promotion

4:31 — On Joe Jon Finley’s elevation

6:36 — On why the offense is struggling while the defense excels

9:14 — On Arnold and Hawkins

12:00 — On the O-line’s struggles

13:01 — #TalkAbout Ole Miss’ defensive front

17:05 — On Gavin Sawchuk and Troy Everett

18:30 — On game planning offensively

20:20 — On the portal and the O-line

24:01 — On Jacob Jordan’s breakout

25:30 — On tight ends’ performance

28:54 — On Jayden Gibson’s rehab

29:57 — On recruiting amidst turmoil

34:41 — On hiring an OC with Oklahoma ties

35:42 — On evaluating QB’s under rough offensive circumstances

37:31 — On who’s been running the QB meetings

Oklahoma
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement