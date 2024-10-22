WATCH: Brent Venables' full pre-Ole Miss presser

in other news
Offensive Coordinator Hot Board, Version 1.0
A look at some early candidates to step into Seth Littrell's vacated role come season's end
Brent Venables officially announces Seth Littrell's dismissal
Seth Littrell relieved of duties as co-offensive coordinator
Jackson Arnold gets another shot at quarterback after Week 4 benching
It didn't seem like Jackson Arnold would get another opportunity. But he's made the case for another chance.
South Carolina 35, OU 9: Takeaways from the Pro Football Focus data
Here's a look at the snap counts, performance grades and takeaways from the PFF data.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables meets with members of the local media prior to the Sooners' road trip to Ole Miss.
0:00 — Opening statement
1:48 — On the long-term plans for a new OC
2:46 — On Kevin Johns and his promotion
4:31 — On Joe Jon Finley’s elevation
6:36 — On why the offense is struggling while the defense excels
9:14 — On Arnold and Hawkins
12:00 — On the O-line’s struggles
13:01 — #TalkAbout Ole Miss’ defensive front
17:05 — On Gavin Sawchuk and Troy Everett
18:30 — On game planning offensively
20:20 — On the portal and the O-line
24:01 — On Jacob Jordan’s breakout
25:30 — On tight ends’ performance
28:54 — On Jayden Gibson’s rehab
29:57 — On recruiting amidst turmoil
34:41 — On hiring an OC with Oklahoma ties
35:42 — On evaluating QB’s under rough offensive circumstances
37:31 — On who’s been running the QB meetings
