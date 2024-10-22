WATCH: Brent Venables' full pre-Ole Miss presser

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables meets with members of the local media prior to the Sooners' road trip to Ole Miss.

0:00 — Opening statement

1:48 — On the long-term plans for a new OC

2:46 — On Kevin Johns and his promotion

4:31 — On Joe Jon Finley’s elevation

6:36 — On why the offense is struggling while the defense excels

9:14 — On Arnold and Hawkins

12:00 — On the O-line’s struggles

13:01 — #TalkAbout Ole Miss’ defensive front

17:05 — On Gavin Sawchuk and Troy Everett

18:30 — On game planning offensively

20:20 — On the portal and the O-line

24:01 — On Jacob Jordan’s breakout

25:30 — On tight ends’ performance

28:54 — On Jayden Gibson’s rehab

29:57 — On recruiting amidst turmoil

34:41 — On hiring an OC with Oklahoma ties

35:42 — On evaluating QB’s under rough offensive circumstances

37:31 — On who’s been running the QB meetings