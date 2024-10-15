OU notepad: Mid-season staff changes not on the table for Venables, Sooners

NORMAN — If there was anything Brent Venables communicated during his 46-minute press conference on Tuesday, it's that there a lot of options on the table.

One of them, however, doesn't appear to be mid-season changes to the coaching staff.

The historic struggles on offense were the main theme of the press conference, as Venables attempted to diagnose the fundamental issues from the coaching staff to the players. But as far making any changes to the coaching staff between now and the end of the season, that isn't likely going to be on Venables' radar.

"You go back and look at where I’ve been, I’ve not been a part of any staff changes in the middle of a season," Venables said. "Bill Snyder, Bob Stoops or at Clemson with Dabo (Swinney). There’s always problems. Sometimes people know about ‘em, sometimes they don’t. There’s always some level of struggle and you gotta work through your problems, find the best possible solutions, and if you have success, it’s everybody, and sometimes when you don’t have success, people want to point to one guy. And sometimes that’s probably appropriate, to blame one person. But most of the time, it’s not. It’s a combination of a lot of things, why you’re struggling."

The implied person in this discussion is co-offensive coordinator and playcaller Seth Littrell, who has drawn the most ire from Sooner fans as the offense has struggled all seasons. Those issues were really in the spotlight against Texas, when the Sooners mustered just three points and 237 total yards, including just 136 yards through the first three quarters.

Most national statistics have painted OU's offense as one of the worst units in football. The Sooners rank 96th in scoring offense (24.3 points per game), 125th in total offense (287.7 yards per game), 101st in rushing offense (122 yards per game) and 123rd in passing offense (165.7 yards per game). And heading into a must-win home game on Saturday (11:45 a.m. CT, ESPN) against South Carolina, there is a ton of pressure for the Sooners to fix things quickly.

Venables made it clear that the Sooners have to be willing to adapt and change course as the season continues. But if there are any potential forthcoming changes for Littrell or anyone else on the coaching staff will likely have to wait.

"So, again, you try to put it all together and have a perspective," Venables said. "Not make any rash decisions based on the information that you have. At the end of the day, there’s nothing easy about any of it. But I’ve been a part of those staffs, too, where decisions were made at the end of the year, but nothing mid-season."