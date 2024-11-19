OU notepad: Notable quotes from Venables' press conference

NORMAN — There's a lot of urgency for Brent Venables around Oklahoma's football program. The weekly Tuesday press conference reflected that. The Sooners currently sit at 5-5 on the season and remain one win away from bowl eligibility with two games left on the schedule. The offensive coordinator search is ongoing, which Venables discussed in some detail. Fears surrounding the Sooners' ability to keep the 2025 recruiting class have increased with five-star offensive lineman and OU recruit Michael Fasusi set to visit Texas this weekend. Oh, and the Sooners host No. 10 Alabama this weekend (6:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC). Venables covered a lot of topics during his 37-minute meeting with the media. Here are some of the highlights:

Venables on Xavier Robinson: 'All of his best football is ahead of him'

Context: The true freshman running back has appeared in four games this season. If he appears in either of the final two games, he would lose his ability to redshirt and preserve a year of eligibility. However, Robinson told reporters Monday that Venables and OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray approached Robinson and asked whether he wanted to play, and the true freshman told them he wanted to be available. That's a huge boost considering Robinson was a rare bright spot in the loss to Missouri, totaling 56 yards on nine carries. Venables discussed that meeting with Robinson. Quote: "You always try to be sensitive to that. A guy like Xavier, he loved the University of Oklahoma. All of his best football is ahead of him. Being a freshman coming in at a position where we had a lot of depth didn’t give him as many opportunities early on and he’d be the first to tell you too, there’s always a transition. Things weren’t necessarily smooth for him during the course of the spring, not that that’s abnormal. That’s more normal than not. But a few weeks ago we were a little healthier there at that position and his opportunities came because we weren’t able to travel. "In the off week, we went back and looked at it, and there’s a better chance than not that he’ll play and be more a part (of the offense). You look at, we've gotta find a way to win. And if playing him these last two games gives us a better chance in whatever role that is, then we’ve got to be loyal to the team. And he’s all on board with that."

Senior Day

Context: The Alabama game will bring the traditional senior-day activities for the Sooners as they conclude their home schedule. While it's unclear who all will participate in the pregame ceremony, the Sooners know that this will be the final home game for several players. That includes Danny Stutsman, Woodi Washington, Billy Bowman and Ethan Downs, who've spent their entire career with the Sooners. Venables talked about their legacy. Quote: “They’ve just been fantastic. Completely bought-in. They’ve been the example when it comes to the work, the investment, the love for their opportunity and their teammates, the locker room. They’ve enriched it in every way. They’ve grown as men in every way that you’d want to, as a coach and as a parent. Incredibly proud of their contributions from a football standpoint, but what a great legacy that all of them have left from a ‘this is what it looks like’ (standpoint) to pour into the program and to make the most of their opportunities, squeeze all the juice out of it that you can. And then just be present in the moment. "They all have incredibly bright futures, but something I’ve been most proud of is they haven’t been distracted through the good and the bad. They’ve been as consistent people in this program, players in this program, as you could ever want them to be. Really thankful. I love these guys like they’re my own kids. Proud of all their accomplishments and know they’re gonna go dominate after their careers here are finished.”

Jalil Farooq, Deion Burks health update

Context: The wide receiver duo made their long-awaited return to the field against Missouri. Burks played most of the game while Farooq logged just 27 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Burks did notably exit the game late in the fourth quarter with an apparent injury, and his status remains unclear for this weekend. Quote: "They certainly weren’t practicing for two weeks with us prior to going into last week’s game. They had to knock off a little bit of rust. Certainly the volume, their play capacity certainly wasn’t what it would normally be. Thought they did great. Thought they fought their butts off to get back. That was all them and their willingness to push the envelope and stress themselves to get back out with their teammates and be part of what we’re trying to do. So really proud of them and the toughness they showed and the leadership they showed as well through it all. "Thought they did a good job. Second half, started to lose a little bit from a stamina standpoint. Particularly, limited Jalil in his play count. We’re hoping that will continue to improve as we move forward. Thought they brought a lot of excitement with the rest of the guys, too. Having them back out there had a real effect that you could tell there was a different kind of buzz."

Improvement on the offensive line