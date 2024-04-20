However, the annual exhibition can be particularly useful for insight into the battles at certain position groups, as well as how certain players look on the field. Oklahoma's spring game on Saturday — which saw the Red Team (offense) win 65-58 — was the best glimpse yet into how things are shaking out on the Sooners' roster.

OFFENSE

— While the coaches were rotating guys in and out, it's clear the Sooners have a tentative first group on the offensive line.

From left to right: Michael Tarquin, Jacob Sexton, Joshua Bates, Febech Nwaiwu, Jake Taylor. That first group, tasked with protecting Jackson Arnold, looked incredibly solid for the Sooners.

The second group, however, struggled quite a bit against the defensive line. Eugene Brooks, Josh Aisosa, Isaiah Autry-Dent, Heath Ozata and Logan Howland looked overwhelmed, and it was difficult for Michael Hawkins to have any success.

— Hawkins completed just five of 12 passes for 42 yards, but he showed his speed and his mobility to make plays outside of the pocket.

"I feel like we have more guys (at quarterback) than what we had a year ago," OU coach Brent Venables said. "Mike Hawkins was really good all spring. Anyone who saw us play, it was easy to see. It’s not always fair to be getting more than one opportunity and watching today to make judgement on; he’ll have another opportunity to make a big jump in the course of the summer. We feel good about it."

— The starting skill players: Gavin Sawchuk at running back, JJ Hester, Deion Burks and Jayden Gibson at wide receiver and Bauer Sharp at tight end.

The game quickly became the Deion Burks show, as Arnold found Burks for a 64-yard touchdown on the fourth player of the game. In the second half, Arnold found Burks for a 50-yard score.

Arnold finished with 233 passing yards while completing 10 of 20 attempts. Burks caught five passes for 172 yards and two scores. Neither of them played in the second half.

— Gavin Sawchuk got the start at running back but didn't see a ton of work, logging just five runs for 27 yards. He looked the part of the part of the No. 1 running back and scored on a goal-line touchdown in the second quarter.

Kalib Hicks and Sam Franklin rotated behind Sawchuk in the first half.

Jovantae Barnes was suited up but didn't play in either half. Venables' explanation was interesting.

“He’s had a good spring and I think we’re wanting to focus on some guys that haven’t played quite as much and get them an opportunity to come out of the spring and know where they’re at and what they’re going to be able to help us do going into fall camp next year," Venables said.

— The notable offensive players that weren't suited up? Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq, Brenen Thompson and Jake Taylor.

DEFENSE

— This group took the field for the second series, not the first, but appeared to most-closely resemble.

Here was that group: Ethan Downs, R Mason Thomas, Jayden Jackson, Gracen Halton, Lewis Carter, Danny Stutsman, Robert Spears-Jennings, Jacobe Johnson, Makari Vickers, Kendel Dolby and Peyton Bowen.

— Despite being one of the bigger question marks on the team, the interior defensive line showed out. Gracen Halton was one of the standout players, recording four tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.

The freshman duo of David Stone (2 tackles, 1 sack) and Jackson (four tackles) were also impressive.

“We’ve had a lot of guys that have gotten better," Venables said. "They’ve all made really great improvements. Davon Sears, we gave him the most improved award. Gracen’s made tremendous improvement... And then we’ve got some really good young guys that we feel really good about, some of those guys are guys who are returning like a Markus Strong or some newer guys like a David Stone or a Jayden Jackson. Some other guys that are in our system. (Ashton) Sanders had an excellent spring. … Stone and Jayden both ticked over 300 (pounds) yesterday.”

— Adepoju Adebawore led the team in sacks with two. Thomas, Downs and Sears all had one.

— Woodi Washington, Billy Bowman, Da'Jon Terry did not suit up.

SPECIAL TEAMS

— Sawchuk and Burks appear to be the primary kick returners. Bowen and Dez Malone got the bulk of the reps at punt returner.

— Liam Evans, Tyler Keltner and Zach Schmit all went two for two on extra-point attempts.

Keltner got the first field-goal attempt — a 44-yarder — but missed it wide left. Schmit made one from 29 yards out.