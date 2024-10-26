OU notepad: It's yet another miserable outing for OU's offensive line

OXFORD, Mississippi — Nearly every game has been a new indictment for OU's offensive line.

But the unit reached new lows yet again in Saturday's 26-14 loss to Ole Miss.

The Sooners gave up 10 sacks against the Rebels, the most in a single game in program history. This comes just a week after the Sooners surrendered nine sacks against South Carolina, which was then the program record for sacks allowed. To top it off, the Sooners surrendered a season-high 15 tackles for loss.

The offensive, which came into the game ranked 132nd in sacks per game allowed (4.1), put together another rough stretch of football.

"First half, really good," OU coach Brent Venables said of the unit. "Second half, not so good. We’re down by two scores, some of it is that. Jacob Sexton getting hurt doesn’t help. Then again, they did a good job of closing some windows, playing tighter, at times. It’s a little bit of everybody. We've got to help. I thought, at times, we actually did a good job with the chip protection. You can’t do that the whole game, not for what we needed to do to win the game. Gotta be better there. (10 sacks is) terrible, (we) know that.

"First half was a little cleaner from that standpoint. Kept the quarterback upright. Had a really nice rhythm. Second half, not so much."

Venables has a point about the first half. The Sooners' offense as a whole played well in the first half, as they put up 235 total yards and led 14-10 at halftime. The Sooners came into the game averaging 1.9 yards per carry and hadn't topped 130 rushing yards in a conference game, but averaged 4.2 YPC and had 125 rushing yards in the first half. This all came after Oklahoma started its seventh-different offensive line group of the season: Jacob Sexton at left tackle, Heath Ozaeta at left guard, Troy Everett at center, Febechi Nwaiwu at right guard and Michael Tarquin at right tackle.

But things simply came unglued in the second half. Sexton was injured in the second quarter and never returned, forcing Logan Howland into action. But the Sooners totaled just 94 yards in the second half and scored zero points, as the offensive line surrendered seven sacks in the fourth quarter.

Over the last three games, the Sooners have surrendered 25 sacks. They gave up 20 sacks all of last season.

"We were running the ball good, we stayed with it," Everett said. "We've just got to stay true to what — we've got to stick to our identity and keep with it. Like I said, I'm proud of the offense today. Obviously with everything that's happened we could've come out there and hung our heads but we went out there and fought and we battled. We've just got to do better."

The loss drops the Sooners to 4-4 (1-4 SEC) on the season. Venables didn't specify Sexton's injury but said he's in "decent spirits."