OU notepad: It's yet another miserable outing for OU's offensive line

OXFORD, Mississippi — Nearly every game has been a new indictment for OU's offensive line.
But the unit reached new lows yet again in Saturday's 26-14 loss to Ole Miss.
The Sooners gave up 10 sacks against the Rebels, the most in a single game in program history. This comes just a week after the Sooners surrendered nine sacks against South Carolina, which was then the program record for sacks allowed. To top it off, the Sooners surrendered a season-high 15 tackles for loss.
The offensive, which came into the game ranked 132nd in sacks per game allowed (4.1), put together another rough stretch of football.
"First half, really good," OU coach Brent Venables said of the unit. "Second half, not so good. We’re down by two scores, some of it is that. Jacob Sexton getting hurt doesn’t help. Then again, they did a good job of closing some windows, playing tighter, at times. It’s a little bit of everybody. We've got to help. I thought, at times, we actually did a good job with the chip protection. You can’t do that the whole game, not for what we needed to do to win the game. Gotta be better there. (10 sacks is) terrible, (we) know that.
"First half was a little cleaner from that standpoint. Kept the quarterback upright. Had a really nice rhythm. Second half, not so much."
Venables has a point about the first half. The Sooners' offense as a whole played well in the first half, as they put up 235 total yards and led 14-10 at halftime. The Sooners came into the game averaging 1.9 yards per carry and hadn't topped 130 rushing yards in a conference game, but averaged 4.2 YPC and had 125 rushing yards in the first half. This all came after Oklahoma started its seventh-different offensive line group of the season: Jacob Sexton at left tackle, Heath Ozaeta at left guard, Troy Everett at center, Febechi Nwaiwu at right guard and Michael Tarquin at right tackle.
But things simply came unglued in the second half. Sexton was injured in the second quarter and never returned, forcing Logan Howland into action. But the Sooners totaled just 94 yards in the second half and scored zero points, as the offensive line surrendered seven sacks in the fourth quarter.
Over the last three games, the Sooners have surrendered 25 sacks. They gave up 20 sacks all of last season.
"We were running the ball good, we stayed with it," Everett said. "We've just got to stay true to what — we've got to stick to our identity and keep with it. Like I said, I'm proud of the offense today. Obviously with everything that's happened we could've come out there and hung our heads but we went out there and fought and we battled. We've just got to do better."
The loss drops the Sooners to 4-4 (1-4 SEC) on the season. Venables didn't specify Sexton's injury but said he's in "decent spirits."
Jovantae Barnes productive again
A big reason why the Sooners had success in the first half was Barnes, who had 50 rushing yards on 12 carries in the opening 30 minutes. He was also utilized heavily in the passing game particularly on check downs, as he took five receptions for 50 yards.
Barnes didn't find as much of a rhythm in the second half as the offense struggled, but he finished with 67 yards on 4.2 yards per carry and recorded 124 total yards for the day.
"We just gotta get it together, just keep the energy going, making sure we just keep dominating," Barnes said. "That’s what we did the first half. Just kept dominating. No matter what happened, we were just keeping our heads down and keep working. Just have to keep that going second half."
Jacob Jordan again a difference maker
The true freshman walk-on made it clear he deserved more playing time after his performance last week against South Carolina.
So it was no surprise that Jordan saw plenty of snaps against Ole Miss, totaling six catches for 38 yards. But most impressively, he caught his first touchdown of the season with six seconds before halftime.
"You’re always just searching for people you can trust as a play-caller and for the quarterback to trust, too," OU offensive coordinator Joe Jon Finley. "That’s what he’s done his whole time here; it hasn’t been that long, but he comes in, goes to work, takes the best notes in the receiver room. He just goes out and executes. Excited for him to have success and look forward to seeing what he can do in the future.”
