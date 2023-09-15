OU notepad: TE Blake Smith carving out role in Sooners' offense
NORMAN — Blake Smith’s touchdown against SMU last weekend was several days in the making.
Jeff Lebby had drawn up the goal line play for Smith during the week, preparing for SMU to play man defense deep in the red zone. In the second quarter, with the Sooners just two yards away from the end zone, Lebby found the opportunity to use it.
Smith motioned to the left side of the formation, Andrel Anthony was able to free him with a rub route and Smith was able to pop out for an easy two-yard touchdown reception.
“As soon as that guy, me and him collided, I was like, ‘That’s Blake’s touchdown,’” Anthony said after the game.
Smith credited Anthony for setting up the touchdown — the first score of his four-year collegiate career — which caused him to be so excited that he briefly forgot he was needed on the field for the ensuing extra-point attempt. Smith referred to it as an out-of-body experience.
“Yeah it’s been what, four years now? It felt good to finally get out there and once the play was called I kind of knew it was coming my way,” Smith said. “So just executing it and the rest is history.”
While that’s the highlight of Smith’s brief two-game career with the Sooners so far, the former Texas A&M transfer has carved out a solid role for the offense early this season. He’s played 53 snaps, per Pro Football Focus, which is the 13th-most on the team and he’s caught two passes for 30 yards and a touchdown. For reference, Smith caught two total passes for five years in his three-year stint with the Aggies. Austin Stogner, the Sooners’ primary tight end, has caught one pass for three yards in 98 total snaps this season.
Smith found an early connection with OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel shortly after arriving in the offseason. That was on display in the spring game, when Smith caught a 25-yard touchdown from Gabriel despite wearing a cast on his arm.
“It’s grown tremendously,” Smith said of his chemistry with Gabriel. “It all started in the spring, but it grew over time. And I feel like the confidence that we’re both connecting on through the passing game is just going to continue to grow.”
R Mason Thomas building up
The sophomore saw his first snaps of the season against SMU. He played 25, per PFF, totaling one tackle and one quarterback hurry.
After the game, OU coach Brent Venables suggested Thomas still isn’t fully healthy, but he said the Sooners are better with him on the field. Ethan Downs said the same thing on Tuesday.
“R Mason is amazing,” Downs said. “Super talented dude. He’s fast. Strong, funny guy. Level-headed guy. Confident guy. Just him being a part of the group and being out there fires us up. He never turns it off. It’s always good having all our d-ends out there. We’re like brothers. Being able to play together, play hard is the best part.”
It should be interesting to see how many snaps Thomas plays against Tulsa.
Robert Spears-Jennings feeling healthy
Thomas wasn’t the only second-year player that made his debut last weekend. Spears-Jennings did, too, recording two tackles in nine snaps.
The Broken Arrow native, who missed much of the spring with an injury, said he’s fully healthy and ready to contribute.
“My teammates have always motivated me since I had my surgery in April,” Spears-Jennings said. “Just being with them and playing with those guys, it feels like it’s about 10 times better.”