NORMAN — Blake Smith’s touchdown against SMU last weekend was several days in the making.

Jeff Lebby had drawn up the goal line play for Smith during the week, preparing for SMU to play man defense deep in the red zone. In the second quarter, with the Sooners just two yards away from the end zone, Lebby found the opportunity to use it.

Smith motioned to the left side of the formation, Andrel Anthony was able to free him with a rub route and Smith was able to pop out for an easy two-yard touchdown reception.

“As soon as that guy, me and him collided, I was like, ‘That’s Blake’s touchdown,’” Anthony said after the game.

Smith credited Anthony for setting up the touchdown — the first score of his four-year collegiate career — which caused him to be so excited that he briefly forgot he was needed on the field for the ensuing extra-point attempt. Smith referred to it as an out-of-body experience.

“Yeah it’s been what, four years now? It felt good to finally get out there and once the play was called I kind of knew it was coming my way,” Smith said. “So just executing it and the rest is history.”