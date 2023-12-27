SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Both Oklahoma and Arizona had tough seasons in 2022. Oklahoma finished 6-7, its worst season since 1998. Arizona, meanwhile, won just a single game. On Thursday, both teams have a chance for a statement win that would cap off huge steps forward in 2023. The Sooners (10-2) are looking for its 28th 11-win season, firmly giving the team momentum heading into the SEC. The Wildcats (-3) are looking for their seventh-straight win, which would give them their fourth 10-win season since 1930 before joining the Big 12. Either way, both programs have enjoyed significantly more success compared to last season. Venables gave Arizona high praise during the head coaches' press conference on Wednesday. "They've done a good job with development and connection, doing it the right way," Venables said. "Recruiting guys out of high school, signing them, developing them, creating an environment where the players feel like they're valued and they're part of a family, something bigger than themselves. Then they play that way. Incredibly efficient of a football team as we've seen all year. "Might be the best opponent we've seen all year." Here's a look at what both coaches said during their 20-minute joint press conference:

Venables praises Jackson Arnold's preparation

The Sooners have known for weeks that the true freshman quarterback would make his first collegiate start against the Wildcats. It's a tall task for Arnold. The Wildcats rank 26th nationally in scoring defense (20.83 points allowed per game) and 37th in total defense (340.9 yards per game). But Venables has been impressed with Arnold's preparation and focus during the Sooners' bowl practices. "He's got the instincts that you want him to have, the poise, whether it's the ability to climb in the pocket, patience, trust guys around him, throws open with great anticipation, all the skills you want a guy to have," Venables said. "You've watched him in his backup role. He might have two or three bad practices where, Boy, leave a little bit to be desired. Not as much of an opportunity as what he has now. "Now if he had a bad play, he doesn't have a bad series. If he had a bad series, he doesn't have a bad day. He's quickly able to regain his composure and not let a bad moment really affect him. You've seen that happen throughout the course of the season, but especially during the last several practices."

Jedd Fisch shares Bob Stoops connection

It turns out that Fisch owes a lot to the former OU coach. Stoops played a big role in introducing Fisch to his future wife, Amber. The Arizona coach shared the story during the press conference. "I was a graduate assistant at the University of Florida," Fisch recalled. "Back then, there wasn't, like, a hundred graduate assistants and 20 analysts. There were just two of us. We were at the coaches' convention. My wife was working for Grant Taft at the AFCA, working for a company that put on their convention. Coach Stoops just won the National Coach of the Year, Oklahoma won the national championship in 2001, January of '01 is when the convention was. "At the end of the night we were all getting done with the banquet. Amber and a couple of her friends were at the table next to us. He said, That might be a good person to say hello to, Jedd. 21 years later, here we are. Pretty cool story. Obviously Coach Stoops means a lot to us, as does Coach Spurrier. We were sharing that story with Coach Venables and Julia the other night. Always a good little connector."

Neither team to take advantage of in-helmet communication

Earlier this month, the NCAA approved the use of in-helmet communication for bowl teams that aren't participating in the college football playoff, provided that both teams mutually agree to utilize it before the game. This will allow players — primarily a quarterback or linebacker — to communicate during the game using radio equipment and is similar to the NFL. Some teams are already taking advantage. However, it appears that neither Oklahoma or Arizona will utilize them on Thursday. "I'm all for (utilizing it)," Fisch said. "I came from the NFL, so that's kind of how we've been communicating. It's nice to get back to that. I think we'll be kicking that off in the first game of next year, from what I understand. We're not going to be using it in this game. We will very much be using it, as far as I'm aware, starting the first game of next year. That will give everybody spring football, training camp to work any kinks out. "I still think they need to legislate it. I'm not on a legislation committee. I would say this. You shouldn't be in someone's ear for 30 seconds or when they're standing over the ball. I think that will be a distraction more than a help."

Venables recalls 2021 Alamo Bowl