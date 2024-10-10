Advertisement
in other news
OU notepad: Dasan McCullough will 'have to play a role' against Texas
The Sooners could get a boost from McCullough's return this weekend.
• Jesse Crittenden
Is 'Project Rudy' the future of college football?
A new super-league proposal known as "Project Rudy" could be the future of college football.
• Bryan Clinton
WATCH: Brent Venables' pre-Red River Rivalry press conference
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables addresses local media prior to the 2024 Red River Rivalry
• Parker Thune
Brent Venables provides an update on a trio of wide receivers
On his weekly coaches show, Brent Venables provided an update on a trio of wide receivers ahead of the matchup with No.
• Brody Lusk
in other news
OU notepad: Dasan McCullough will 'have to play a role' against Texas
The Sooners could get a boost from McCullough's return this weekend.
• Jesse Crittenden
Is 'Project Rudy' the future of college football?
A new super-league proposal known as "Project Rudy" could be the future of college football.
• Bryan Clinton
WATCH: Brent Venables' pre-Red River Rivalry press conference
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables addresses local media prior to the 2024 Red River Rivalry
• Parker Thune
OU Softball: 2026 RHP Keegan Baker details commitment to Sooners
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Oklahoma
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- OT
- S
- WR
- DT
- WR
- WR
- PRO
- CB
- OT
- APB
Advertisement
Advertisement