The No. 1-ranked Oklahoma Sooners received more postseason accolades on Wednesday.

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced its All-American honors, which included Jordy Bahl, Alyssa Brito, Jayda Coleman, Kinzie Hansen and Tiare Jennings on the first team. The Sooners' five selections marked the most of any school in the country.

OU shortstop Grace Lyons was also named as the recipient for the Division I Rawlings Gold Glove Award, which is presented by the NFCA.

This years marks the second consecutive season the Sooners had five First-Team All-Americans and the fourth straight year that at least four were selected. Coleman and Jennings have now been named as All-Americans three times, while Hansen earned her second selection. This is Brito's first selection.

Bahl leads the Sooners with 159 strikeouts while ranking in the top 10 nationally in ERA (1.08). Opposing batters have posted a batting average of .158 this season.

Brito has started 56 of 57 games while leading the team with 17 home runs and 17 doubles to go with 59 RBIs and a .411 batting average.

Coleman is having another standout season, posting 16 home runs, 15 doubles and a team-high 66 runs.

Hansen has hit 12 home runs this season to go with six doubles, 53 RBIs and a .415 batting average. She posted one of the highlights of the season last weekend, hitting a pivotal three-run home run to tie Clemson in the seventh inning that helped the Sooners win in extra innings.

Coleman leads the team with 72 hits, adding 60 RBIs and 16 home runs. She ranks in the top 15 nationally in RBIs, batting average (.436) and slugging (.818).

Lyons has started 256 games across five seasons with the Sooners. This season, she's posted a .975 fielding position and helped turn 11 double plays while committing just three errors.

The Sooners continue their season at 1:30 p.m. Thursday against Stanford to begin the Women's College World Series. The game will broadcast on ESPN.