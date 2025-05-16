Friday Film Room: 2026 EDGE offer DeAnthony Lafayette

The summer months are approaching, and with that comes official visit season. One of the latest prospects to lock in an OV with the Sooners is 2026 edge prospect DeAnthony Lafayette out of Orlando, Florida.

Lafayette was one of the most productive junior defenders in the Sunshine State this past season, and has the Sooners' attention with a visit scheduled for June 20.

While he's not the only prospect that Oklahoma is looking at at the position, Lafayette is one to keep an eye on. So, this week, we'll focus on him for the Friday Film Room.

Previous Weeks: Mason James, Kaydin Jones, Jaden O'Neal, Jake Kreul, Valdin Sone, Jabari Brady, Braxton Lindsey, Ben Wenzel

Let's take a closer look at Lafayette's film and see what stands out.