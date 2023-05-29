The stage is set for the Women’s College World Series, and Oklahoma knows its path.

The Sooners begin their quest for a three-peat against No. 9-seed Stanford at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, a team the Sooners defeated by run rule earlier this season. Stanford isn’t the only WCWS team the Sooners are familiar with — they also met Oklahoma State, Florida State, Utah and Washington during the season, posting a 7-0 record in those games.

The Sooners (56-1) enter the WCWS as the No. 1 overall seed on a 48-game winning streak. Most recently, they overcame a late deficit last weekend to defeat Clemson in the super regional round behind home runs from Kinzie Hansen and Tiare Jennings. Prior to that, they swept their way through the Norman Regional.

As the Sooners get set for the final days of the season at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, here’s a look at the rest of the WCWS field: