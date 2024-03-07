Oklahoma softball's Big 12 opener against Iowa State, which was scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Friday night, has been moved to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday due to expected inclement weather, the program announced on Thursday.

"Due to impending inclement weather in Norman this weekend, the Oklahoma softball team has shuffled the schedule for its Big 12-opening series against Iowa State at Love's Field," a release from the University reads. "The Sooners and Cyclones will now play a split doubleheader on Saturday, March 9, and a single game on Sunday, March 10."

The previously scheduled games at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and 1:00 p.m. on Sunday will remain unaffected by the schedule shuffle.

Tickets for the original Friday contest will be accepted for entry at the gate for the 5:00 p.m. game on Saturday. Still, they will only be accepted after the entire stadium has been cleared following the conclusion of the 2:00 p.m. contest.

Oklahoma (19-1) enters Big 12 play as the No. 2 team in the country after dropping its first game in 72 tries last Sunday against Lousiana. The Sooners picked up a 9-0 (5 inn.) win over Texas A&M Commerce on Wednesday and will now look to start another winning streak as a struggling Iowa State (9-10) limps into Norman, having lost six of their last eight contests.

All three games of the series will still be aired on ESPN+.