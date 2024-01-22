Oklahoma softball has announced that JT Gasso has been elevated to associate head coach ahead of the Sooners' 2024 campaign.

Gasso, son of head coach Patty Gasso, has been a member of the Sooners' coaching staff since 2015 and was a grad assistant with the softball program before that, in 2012 and 2013.

The Sooners' offense has redefined the standard of excellence in softball over the past several seasons, going on an unprecedented run of offensive firepower that the sport has never seen. Since Gasso took over as the Sooners' hitting coach, OU has a .350 batting average, averaged 7.8 runs per game, and tallied an incredible 800 home runs.