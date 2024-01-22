OU Softball: JT Gasso elevated to associate head coach
Oklahoma softball has announced that JT Gasso has been elevated to associate head coach ahead of the Sooners' 2024 campaign.
Gasso, son of head coach Patty Gasso, has been a member of the Sooners' coaching staff since 2015 and was a grad assistant with the softball program before that, in 2012 and 2013.
The Sooners' offense has redefined the standard of excellence in softball over the past several seasons, going on an unprecedented run of offensive firepower that the sport has never seen. Since Gasso took over as the Sooners' hitting coach, OU has a .350 batting average, averaged 7.8 runs per game, and tallied an incredible 800 home runs.
Oklahoma's overwhelming offense has been a major part of their national championship streak, now three years running, and has led the country in several major statistics along the way.
In 2023, the Sooners paced the country in batting average (.366), home runs per game (1.89), on-base percentage (.456), scoring (8.08 runs/game), and slugging (.666). That combined with the best pitching staff in the country led Oklahoma to a 61-1 record, capped by a 53-game winning streak to end the season and the program's seventh national title.
Gasso will assume the role of associate head coach alongside pitching coach Jennifer Rocha, who has been with the program since 2019, but also played (1996-98) and served as a grad assistant (1999-2001) with the Sooners before that.
Oklahoma's 2024 campaign will get underway on Wednesday, February 8, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, when they'll take on Utah Valley (10:30 a.m.) and Duke (1:00 p.m.) in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.
