Wisconsin transfer pitcher Paytn Monticelli announced her commitment to the Sooners in a social media post.

Patty Gasso and the Oklahoma Sooners added some much-needed pitching depth on Wednesday.

Monticelli entered the transfer portal early last month and had been linked to the Sooners in recent weeks. On Wednesday, she made her commitment official.

Monticelli stood out with the Badgers last season as a freshman. She pitched 80 innings, recording a team-high 82 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.71 while surrendering just 72 hits and 31 earned runs. She finished with a win-loss record of 7-4.

In her senior year at Cedarburg High School, Monticelli threw 220 strikeouts in 125 innings pitched. She was named the Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

The right-handed pitcher will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Landing Monticelli is significant for Gasso and the Sooners, who have lost two key pitchers during the offseason. Alex Storako, who finished in the top 10 nationally in ERA, graduated and is now playing for the Oklahoma City Spark. Jordy Bahl, who finished as the Most Outstanding Player in the WCWS, transferred to Nebraska shortly after the Sooners clinched their third consecutive championship.

Monticelli now joins Nicole May, Kierston Deal and SJ Geurin on the Sooners' pitching staff.