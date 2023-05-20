NORMAN, Okla. — Despite being at home, Oklahoma was the “visiting” team for their regional matchup with Missouri. That meant the Sooners batted at the top of each inning.

They used that to their advantage.

The Sooners opened the game with two runs in the top of the first before adding three more in the third. By the time they got to the sixth inning, they led 7-0.

In the sixth inning, they poured it on. Tiare Jennings hit a sacrifice fly to score Alynah Torres, Rylie Boone was forced home on a bases-loaded walk by Quincee Lilio and Grace Green hit a two-run RBI to score Jayda Coleman and Sophia Nugent.

Their four-run performance in the sixth inning put the finishing touches on their 11-0 win over Missouri on Saturday at Marita Hynes Field, clinching the Sooners a spot in Sunday’s Norman Regional final.

“I loved how we scored early and then we just started scoring often,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. "The defense was outstanding. There's nothing I could pick apart that I wasn't really pleased with.”

Here’s a few notes from the Sooners’ run-rule victory over the Tigers:

* Haley Lee continues her hot streak: The senior has played as well as she has all season in recent weeks. After a 2-for-2 performance in Friday’s win over Hofstra, she recorded three runs, two hits and an RBI against the Tigers.

“I think what's really great about these seniors right now is they know this is it and they are not pressing for it,” Gasso said. “They're just letting themselves be free. Haley Lee looks like she's the ball so big. So just comfortable, confident.”

* Cydney Sanders finding a rhythm: It’s been an up-and-down season for the sophomore, posting a batting average of .283 for the season.

But the first baseman played a big role in Saturday’s win, going 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs and a run. Her biggest moment of the game came in the fifth inning, when she hit a solo home run to left field.

“(It feels) really good because regionals leads to the World Series and super regionals, so I just want to get hot before we continue on,” Sanders said.

* Jordy Bahl dominates in the circle: The standout sophomore missed regionals and super regionals last season with an injury, eventually making a late return in the Women’s College World Series.

But Bahl is fully healthy for this postseason run and showed her dominance in her first regional tournament performance. She pitched five innings, recording seven strikeouts and surrendering just one hit.

“Last year obviously I was on the sideline watching from the dugout, still learning a lot from everything that was going on,” Bahl said. “But it's definitely fun this year to be able to be out there.”

“Jordy did a great job starting the game the way she did,” Gasso added. “Just really pounding the zone. Ahead of the counts. Really shutting Missouri's offense down.”

* Patience for Coleman: The junior center fielder scored three runs without recording a hit against the Tigers. That’s because she was walked in all three of her plate appearances.

While Coleman leads the team in batting average (.427) and home runs (15), she also leads the team in walks (38). Gasso has been impressed with her patience at the plate.

“I think she’s got one of the best eyes for the ball I’ve seen in a long time,” Gasso said. “She’s disciplined in that way. She knows how important walks are. She’s not chasing pitches out of the zone.”

* Another Sooners shutout: With Saturday’s win, the Sooners now have 32 shutouts on the season, which leads the country.

They also extended their winning streak to 45 games, just two away from tying the all-time record.

The Sooners (53-1) now wait to find out their opponent for Sunday’s regional final. The Sooners will have two chances to win one game. The first game begins at 1 p.m.