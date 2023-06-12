In the wake of the shocking news of Jordy Bahl's departure, another Sooner announced their impending departure.

"For the last two years, I have had a wonderful time in Norman at the University of Oklahoma," Nugent wrote. "It has been an honor to play for and learn from Coach Gasso, Coach Rocha and Coach JT. I want to thank my teammates for two amazing seasons together and who have become lifelong friends.

"I have had a wonderful time in Norman and I am grateful for having had the opportunity to play for the University of Oklahoma. I am excited for what the future holds."

Nugent becomes the second player to leave since the Sooners won their seventh national title on Thursday.

Nugent appeared in 50 games in 2023 and started 18, posting a batting average of .274 to go with 19 runs, 17 hits and 23 RBIs. She also posted a slugging percentage of .694 and an on-base percentage of .410.