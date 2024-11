Saturday night's 24-3 win over No. 7 Alabama could be the most meaningful regular season win for the Oklahoma football program this decade.

We caught all the biggest moments: from Xavier Robinson running around, over, and through the Tide, to the Sooner defense forcing three second-half turnovers – including another Pick Six.

And who could forget the first field-storming Oklahoma has seen since 2000?

It was a special night in Norman, and you can relive it all here with OUInsider Sideline Pass.