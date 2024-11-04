Player grades: Sooners cruise past Lindenwood in season opener

As expected, this game was never close, with the Sooners quickly pulling away. However, some missed opportunities at the rim kept Lindenwood within 14 points at halftime. Oklahoma picked up the pace in the second half and cruised to a 93-60 win.

Porter Moser emphasized all offseason that Oklahoma needed to shoot more three-pointers, and in their season opener against Lindenwood, they not only took those shots—they made them. The Sooners went 14-24 (41.2%) from three-point range, establishing a significant edge.

Jalon Moore: A-

Jalon Moore started the season strong, showing off a few powerful dunks, but it was his three-point shooting that really made an impression. He wrapped up the game with 22 points, seven rebounds, three turnovers, and a steal, shooting 8-13 from the field, including 3-5 from beyond the arc.

Expectations are high for Moore this season, and against a team like Lindenwood, he looked like the best player on the floor. Seeing him shoot with that level of confidence is an encouraging sign for Sooners fans.

Jeremiah Fears: A-

In his debut, Jeremiah Fears made an impact all around. Most of his scoring came from the free throw line in the first half, then he hit a three and added a couple of impressive drives in the second. Fears totaled 16 points, six assists, five rebounds, and two steals, shooting 5-10 from the field, 1-4 from three, and 5-6 from the line.

Fears lived up to his hype, showing a smooth, dynamic style that sets him apart from Oklahoma’s other players. For a collegiate debut, it was a solid performance with only a few areas to refine.

Duke Miles: B+

Duke Miles had a quiet start but came alive in the second half, finding his rhythm from deep and showcasing his playmaking. He finished with 14 points, six assists, and two turnovers on an efficient 5-7 shooting, including 4-6 from three.

While you’d like to see him get going earlier, his second-half shooting was a bright spot. If he can maintain this level from beyond the arc, Oklahoma will have a strong two-way player in Miles.

Brycen Goodine: A

Known for his elite shooting, Brycen Goodine delivered in the first half, knocking down three triples before exiting due to injury in the second half. He scored 11 points on 4-7 shooting, including 3-6 from three.

Goodine played with confidence and embraced his role as a shooter, looking like one of Oklahoma’s best while he was on the floor.

Kobe Elvis: C-

Kobe Elvis struggled early but found some success late, finishing with a balanced stat line of 6 points, six assists, and two turnovers on 2-7 shooting—all from beyond the arc.

Elvis pressed early, leading to some mistakes and missed shots, but he settled down in the second half, hitting a couple of threes and making smart passes. While he had some trouble creating and took a few rushed shots, he showed glimpses of potential as a pick-and-roll facilitator.