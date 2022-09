SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify |TuneIn | Soundcloud

We go in depth with what we all saw during OU's season opening 45-13 win over UTEP with the entire gang. Brent Venables has had a lot of media access this week and we breakdown everything we've learned the last couple of days. The offense, the defense, the leadership development, we break it all down. And what did we learn about Brent Venables as a head coach after game one? It's also a big week for getting out on the road as Josh is heading all over the country this week to see some of OU's top prospects. Eddie is getting out to see Jackson Arnold as well. And Josh gives us all the latest on the recruiting trail. The season is here and we are glad to be back!

EPISODE DOWNLOAD: iTunes | Spotify | TuneIn | SoundCloud