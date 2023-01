SUBSCRIBE TO PODCAST: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Carey, Eddie, and Bob are all back in studio for a strong version of the Unofficial 40 podcast. How did the Sooners turn Walter Rouse last weekend and make him a home in Norman? Josh weighs in with his thoughts. Are wide receivers the riskiest position in the portal? And will the Sooners take another one before this is all over. We also get into the early news of 2024 as former Allen QB Michael Hawkins was in town last weekend. Is it down to Oklahoma and one other school? Coaches have been out on the roads visiting high schools, what's next for the 2024 class? Josh updates us on the dates to know coming up later this month. Bob and Eddie talk some hoops as Bedlam is tonight and Porter Moser is coming off a home win against West Virginia. Plus we chronicle the adventures of Eddie Radosevich who had to buy a new car last week after the Hyundai Elantra committed suicide.

