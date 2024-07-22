Outside of maybe wide receiver, the biggest battles in fall camp will likely be at defensive end. It'll be up to defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis to sort things out.

Despite the departure of Rondell Bothroyd — who led the defensive line in snaps last season — the Sooners have plenty of talent, depth and potential at defensive end. Bothroyd is the only significant departure from last year's team, and with the additions of veteran Caiden Woullard and freshmen like Danny Okoye , Nigel Smith and Wyatt Gilmore , the Sooners have a ton of options at their disposal. That's particularly significant considering the Sooners are now officially in the SEC, where the play in the trenches will be more important than ever.

If there's one position group that can challenge OU's wide receivers as the deepest unit on the team, it resides on the defensive side of the ball.

Editor's note: With fall camp just a few weeks away, OUInsider will give an overview of each position group and where things stand. The fourth installment focuses on the defensive ends.

1. So who starts at the defensive end spots?

It's almost fruitless to even make a projected depth chart, especially before fall camp starts. The Sooners have, at minimum, five guys who already have a case that they should start, and there's only two spots available. For this exercise, Downs and Woullard earn the nods.

Downs is heading into his senior season and has a lot of things going his direction. For one, he has the most institutional knowledge of anybody in the group and he's a two-year starter under Brent Venables. He's coming off another solid season, finishing with 29 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and an interception in 529 snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus. Downs likely isn't the most talented player in the group, but he's largely proven himself as a solid, reliably contributor on the defensive line, and that's more important than ever.

Considering the talent the Sooners have on board, it'd take a pretty talented, experienced player to be able to come in and potentially earn a starting spot right away. That's what the Sooners have in Woullard, who was one of the prized acquisitions of the offseason. His last season at Miami (OH) was a career-best campaign, finishing with 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Woullard has played 1,508 snaps in his three-year career, the most of any OU defensive end.

If it is Downs and Woullard, that would give the Sooners two players who are entering their senior season, have at least two years of starting experience, who are both listed at 6-foot-4 and have combined for nearly 2,900 snaps. It's hard to beat that. But those spots are certainly not decided yet.

2. How deep can the rotation go?

Even if it Downs and Woullard at the starting spots, they are far from the only two players who will see the field.

R Mason Thomas is one of the most important players on either side of the ball. The former four-star prospect struggled with injuries last season that limited him to just nine games and 175 snaps last season — nearly 60 fewer snaps than he played as a freshman in 2022. He's had some real flashes especially as a pass rusher and that includes last year, when he finished with 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. When asked by OUInsider during last season, Venables touted Thomas as the Sooners' best defensive end in fall camp. But heading into his third collegiate season, this is a pivotal year for Thomas to stay healthy and make an impact.

Adepoju Adebawore saw rare playing time as a true freshman last season, appearing in all 13 games while totaling 3.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. The former five-star prospect arguably has the most upside of anybody in the group, and his length and athleticism give him an unusual skill set. His weight has been a question mark, but he's listed at 251 pounds on the official roster, which is a significant uptick from last season. During SEC Media Days last week, Venables said Adebawore is pushing 260. At minimum, Adebawore should push for playing time on third downs and obvious passing situations, and could easily make his case for a much-bigger role outside of that.

Trace Ford is an often-forgotten piece of the room, but he's a sixth-year senior that has logged 1,472 snaps in his career — more than anyone in the group outside of Woullard. He played 335 snaps last season, the third most among defensive ends, and recorded 3.5 tackles for loss and an interception. He's going to be in the mix.

Those five players, at least, will see the field plenty. The Sooners rotated heavily at defensive end last season, with six players logging at least 139 snaps. Neither Bothroyd and Downs, who led the unit in playing time, played more than 56% of the snaps. But it'll be up to Chavis and Venables to see how exactly the snaps are dived out.

Could anyone else see the field regularly? Don't overlook the incoming freshman class. Danny Okoye and Nigel Smith are four-star prospects who impressed during the spring. Wyatt Gilmore couldn't fully participate in the spring due to a foot injury, but he's a three-star prospect who offers size. Taylor Wein only appeared in one game last season before redshirting, but he's a former four-star prospect who's listed at 6-foot-4 and 267 pounds, the same size and weight as Smith.

The non-conference schedule could give the Sooners an excellent opportunity to put multiple guys on the field. But either way, fall camp is going to be pivotal for several guys to make their mark.

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!