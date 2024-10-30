Advertisement
4-Piece Nuggets: Latest on OU's standing with targets across three classes
Updates on the Sooners' pursuit of several key targets across the 2025, 2026 and 2028 classes
• Parker Thune
Oklahoma basketball roster breakdown and rotation prediction
This isn’t just a list of past stats; it’s an analysis of what Oklahoma has in each player.
• Brody Lusk
Post-Mortem P: Fielding your questions after OU’s third consecutive loss
OUInsider’s Parker Thune digs into the mailbag to address your questions about the Sooners’ 26-14 defeat at Ole Miss
• Parker Thune
The final stretch is an 'opportunity' for Joe Jon Finley
Saturday was another disappointing result, but Finley turned some heads with the first-half performance.
• Jesse Crittenden
Quick Slants: Will the Sooners have a freshmen takeover to end the year?
Parker Thune and Jesse Crittenden discuss Brent Venables' 66-minute press conference on Tuesday.
