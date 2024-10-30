Advertisement

4-Piece Nuggets: Latest on OU's standing with targets across three classes

4-Piece Nuggets: Latest on OU's standing with targets across three classes

Updates on the Sooners' pursuit of several key targets across the 2025, 2026 and 2028 classes

 • Parker Thune
Scouting report: Maine

Scouting report: Maine

At this point, Oklahoma just needs a win.

 • Jesse Crittenden
Oklahoma basketball roster breakdown and rotation prediction

Oklahoma basketball roster breakdown and rotation prediction

This isn’t just a list of past stats; it’s an analysis of what Oklahoma has in each player.

 • Brody Lusk
Post-Mortem P: Fielding your questions after OU’s third consecutive loss

Post-Mortem P: Fielding your questions after OU’s third consecutive loss

OUInsider’s Parker Thune digs into the mailbag to address your questions about the Sooners’ 26-14 defeat at Ole Miss

 • Parker Thune
The final stretch is an 'opportunity' for Joe Jon Finley

The final stretch is an 'opportunity' for Joe Jon Finley

Saturday was another disappointing result, but Finley turned some heads with the first-half performance.

 • Jesse Crittenden

Published Oct 30, 2024
Quick Slants: Will the Sooners have a freshmen takeover to end the year?
Jesse Crittenden  •  OUInsider
Beat Writer
info icon
Parker Thune and Jesse Crittenden discuss Brent Venables' 66-minute press conference on Tuesday.

