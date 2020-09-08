Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler said back in December that it would mean everything to him to be named the starting quarterback.

That everything moment happened last week when head coach Lincoln Riley officially announced the former five-star quarterback was going to get his chance Saturday in the season opener against Missouri State.

Riley had to make it officially official, but the majority of OU fans have been preparing for this moment for a long time. He’s not just another redshirt freshman.

Not when you’re offered by Riley in the spring of your freshman season. The expectations are just different for Rattler.

He gets it. He knows it. He embraces it.

“I look at it like I had a lot of hype, you could say, in high school and attention,” said Rattler in a Zoom call Tuesday afternoon “That definitely prepared me for this. Like I said, to me pressure is a privilege. I look at it to embrace it.

“I’m not going to run away from any expectations or this and that. I just focus on what I have to do with my team. I’ve got a great group of guys around me and a great supporting cast of coaches. What we’re focusing on right now is that Game 1 and we’ll go on from there.”

The hype train won’t slow down, either. Without even starting a game, Rattler has been tabbed as one of the early favorites for the Heisman Trophy.