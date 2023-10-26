Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is expected to miss yet another game, leaving Jason Bean as the starter for this weekend.

The Sooners now know which quarterback they'll face this weekend in Lawrence, Kansas.

This isn't particularly surprising. Daniels hasn't played since Week 3 against BYU as he deals with back issues, and Kansas coach Lance Leipold said Daniels was "doubtful" to play during his press conference earlier this week.

Bean is not quite as explosive as Daniels, but the Jayhawks haven't had any issues scoring with him at quarterback. The Jayhawks have averaged 32.3 points per game the last three weeks with Bean leading the offense, which includes a 51-22 win over UCF earlier this month. Plus, the Sooners saw Bean at quarterback last season in Norman, when he threw for 265 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions and helped the Jayhawks score 42 points.

For the season, Bean is averaging 130.8 passing yards while completing 65.3 percent of his passes, adding nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

This weekend's matchup kicks off at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on Fox Sports.