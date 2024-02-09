According to an NCAA financial report obtained by Sooners Illustrated, Oklahoma athletics enjoyed unprecedented financial success in the 2023 fiscal year.

Per the report, OU's athletics department reported a total operating revenue of $199,250,570 for the 2023 fiscal year, which runs from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

At almost $200 million, this represents the athletic department's highest single-year revenue total in history and a year-over-year increase of nearly $22 million.

A financial report from USA Today shows that Oklahoma reported $177,320,217 in revenue for the 2022 fiscal year, giving the Sooners increases in revenue in consecutive years, dating back to 2021 ($159,116,745).

While the revenue for the athletics department in Norman continues to soar, so does the expenses list. Per the financial report, OU reported a record-high $198,975,224 in operating expenses for 2023, giving the Sooners a profit of $275,346 for the year -- its lowest profit margin reported since 2009 ($82,844).

Here are some interesting numbers to know from the report obtained by Sooners Illustrated.

• $48,206,341 in Ticket Sales

- $42,994,857 (Football)

- $2,443,272 (Men's Basketball)

- $1,470,955 (Softball)

• $60,705,640 in Contributions

- $47,348,156 (Football)

- $1,829,470 (Men's Basketball)

- $559,613 (Women's Basketball)

- $318,949 (Softball)

- $314,520 (Women's Gymnastics)

As a member of the Big 12, Oklahoma brought in a total of $27,180,240 in media rights for 2023, a number that includes Big 12 conference distributions. That is a sum that will rise substantially when the Sooners make the jump to the Southeastern Conference this summer -- As the SEC reported an average payout of $51.3 million per school for 2022-23.

The report also broke down the OU athletics department's operating costs for the year, with some notable costs below:

• $46.3 million (direct overhead)

• $35.8 million (coaches salaries)

• $29.3 million (support staff, administration compensation)

• $18.87 million (athletic student aid)

• $14.6 million (debt service for athletic facilities)

• $11.49 million (travel costs)

• $5.6 million (recruiting)

• $5 million (uniforms, equipment)