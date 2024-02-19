The recruiting staff for OU football saw a couple of big shakeups on Monday.

The Sooners are set to hire Jolie Ale as their new director of on-campus recruiting, as first reported by Sooners Illustrated's Collin Kennedy. That concides with a departure from the staff — J.R. Sandlin is set to leave the Sooners to become an assistant athletic director and general manager at SMU, a move first reported by 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Ale will replace Lee Davis, who departed last month to become the football executive operations and recruiting director at UCF. Davis spent two years as the Sooners' director of on-campus recruiting.

Ale comes to Oklahoma after most recently spending time working in community relations for the Los Angeles Chargers. Before that, Ale spent three years as the director of on-campus recruiting at Utah. She also spent some time at USC in the recruiting department.

Sandlin, who was hired at OU in January 2022, spent the last two years as the Sooners' director of player personnel and recruiting and played a significant role in the Sooners' recent recruiting efforts, helping Oklahoma land top-10 classes in each of the last two years under head coach Brent Venables. It’s not immediately clear who will fill Sandlin’s vacated role.

The moves come as the Sooners prepare to transition from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference on July 1.

