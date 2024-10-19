Same old story: OU's offense crumbles as more questions arise

NORMAN — After yet another display of bad offense on Saturday, OU coach Brent Venables had to acknowledge the state of his program.

"What we put out there today as a football team is nothing remotely close to the standard here at the University of Oklahoma," Venables said following the Sooners' 35-9 loss to South Carolina.

The Sooners not meeting the standard wasn't necessarily because of a lack of effort. But the result was the same — a second consecutive blowout as the offense mustered just two scoring drives.

The coaching staff made a ton of changes, and a lot of them came before the game. Co-offensive coordinator Joe Jon Finley coached from the press box alongside Seth Littrell for the first time this season. Bill Bedenbaugh made significant changes to the offensive line, inserting Troy Everett at center for his first start of the season, Heath Ozaeta at left guard while sliding Jacob Sexton to left tackle. The Sooners even replaced Tyler Keltner as the starting kicker with Zach Schmit.

But the most noticeable change came at quarterback.

It was simply a disastrous start for true freshman Michael Hawkins, who threw an interception on the first play of the game that set South Carolina's offense up at OU's 41-yard line, eventually leading to a score. Five players later, he was strip sacked and the Gamecocks returned it for a 36-yard touchdown. Three plays later, Hawkins threw a pick-six.

At the 9:30 mark of the first quarter, the Sooners had run nine offensive plays, committed three turnovers and found themselves trailing 21-0. Venables essentially had no choice, as he benched Hawkins for Jackson Arnold.

"First and foremost, it's unacceptable to come out and play that way early," OU offensive coordinator Seth Littrell said. "We've got to do a much better job of taking care of the football and give ourselves an opportunity to stay in the game... the biggest thing we talked about every week is making sure we have great ball security and win the turnover margin. We just put ourselves in a really unfortunate spot early on.

"Once you get in a spot like that, we weren't able to dig ourselves out of a hole. I hate it. It's unfortunate. It's not acceptable. We have to be much better. I have to be much better."

Arnold came into the game, but the offensive struggles continued. The Sooners picked up just three first downs over their next four drives. But he eventually found something resembling momentum, leading the Sooners on an 11-play, 53-yard drive to end the first half. The Sooners' scored their lone touchdown on an eight-play, 90-yard drive to open the second half.

That play was capped off by a 54-yard touchdown from Arnold to Brenen Thompson — the Sooners' second-longest offensive play this season, and the first touchdown by a receiver since Week 2.